“Love is in the air…,” or so the song says. Not to mention we just celebrated Valentine’s Day; a day dedicated to love, well, at least to hearts, chocolate, and cute little angels. But seriously, LOVE is the greatest need we have. Of course, we would need to define what is meant by love.
Our present culture, especially during the present season, is a bit obsessed with the notion of romantic love, as if that is the only kind. Of course there are many expressions of love: love of one’s country, usually expressed as patriotism; or there is love of family — parents, children, siblings, etc; or love of friends, i.e. friendship. Then there is the love we both give and receive from our spouse or sweetheart, romance. I would hazard to say that there is even one greater, the love of God, piety. But greatest of all is God’s love for us.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
In fact, love is the greatest need of humanity. In that great chapter on love in the Bible, 1Corinthians 13, the apostle Paul, under inspiration of the Holy Spirit, writes:
1Corinthains 13:13 And now abideth faith, hope, charity (love), these three; but the greatest of these is charity (love).
Greater than faith? Greater than hope, really? Yes, let me explain. First, we need to understand what love is. We tend to focus on the emotional aspects of love. Yet, love is so much more than that. The apostle John gives a command from the Lord:
1John 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.
This verse, and many others, illustrate that love is a choice. Forty years ago when my wife and I were in premarital counseling, the preacher looked us in the eye and said, “Love is a decision.”
I never forgot those words. Now, after thirty years of pastoral ministry, I can attest to the deep truthfulness of that statement made to a young couple at the beginning of their life together. That decision is not just in the context of marriage and romance but all of life. That is why love is greater than even faith and hope.
In another passage Paul states:
Romans 13:10 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
Think with me for a moment of the Ten Commandments. If you loved your neighbor, would you lie about him? Would you murder him? Would you steal from him? The obvious answer is no. That would certainly affect the crime rate, wouldn’t it? If you loved God, would you take His name in vain? Would you worship something or somebody else? Would you be dismissive of the times of worship? No. That would most definitely have an effect on the declining moral climate of our culture. No wonder that when Jesus was asked what was the greatest commandment, He responded with LOVE! — Love of God and love of our neighbor.
Matthew 22:37, 39
Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
Love is therefore not only the greatest concept, but the greatest commandment. The Lord, Himself, displayed this for us by showing His love first. He chose to love us and showed His love in the gift of Jesus Christ as the Saviour.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Yes, we need to be loved, mostly by the Lord. And we need to show love, not because those in our life deserve it, but because we choose it!
