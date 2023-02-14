“Love is in the air…,” or so the song says. Not to mention we just celebrated Valentine’s Day; a day dedicated to love, well, at least to hearts, chocolate, and cute little angels. But seriously, LOVE is the greatest need we have. Of course, we would need to define what is meant by love.

Our present culture, especially during the present season, is a bit obsessed with the notion of romantic love, as if that is the only kind. Of course there are many expressions of love: love of one’s country, usually expressed as patriotism; or there is love of family — parents, children, siblings, etc; or love of friends, i.e. friendship. Then there is the love we both give and receive from our spouse or sweetheart, romance. I would hazard to say that there is even one greater, the love of God, piety. But greatest of all is God’s love for us.