Jo Sevier and Kaidyn Harris are two women with an incredible challenge in front of them. Veterans across the country face challenges daily, and these volunteers at a local non-profit, Veterans Navigation Network (VNN), want to help. They are accomplishing this by completing what they are calling, the Walk of Honor, in which they hope to raise $50,000 to support VNN and Montana’s veterans.

The duo will be hiking 425 miles across the Oregon Coast Trail to honor those who have served in the U.S. military and those who continue to serve. The purpose is to raise awareness of the challenges that veterans face after military service and to raise funds to allow VNN to continue its work. Veterans Navigation Network has helped well over 730 veterans since its inception in October 2019 and demand for their services continues.