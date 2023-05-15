Jo Sevier and Kaidyn Harris are two women with an incredible challenge in front of them. Veterans across the country face challenges daily, and these volunteers at a local non-profit, Veterans Navigation Network (VNN), want to help. They are accomplishing this by completing what they are calling, the Walk of Honor, in which they hope to raise $50,000 to support VNN and Montana’s veterans.
The duo will be hiking 425 miles across the Oregon Coast Trail to honor those who have served in the U.S. military and those who continue to serve. The purpose is to raise awareness of the challenges that veterans face after military service and to raise funds to allow VNN to continue its work. Veterans Navigation Network has helped well over 730 veterans since its inception in October 2019 and demand for their services continues.
VNN founder & board chair, Blake Fuhriman, served in the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment completing three deployments to Afghanistan before returning home to Wyoming in 2013. He went to college, held various jobs, and moved around a lot—but struggled in the transition from military to civilian life. The support and camaraderie he found from fellow veterans compelled him to launch the Billings, Montana based non-profit. VNN works to support veterans through one-on-one resource counseling, case management, and peer mentorship with referrals to various healthcare resources, behavioral health options, employment, legal, education, fitness, homeless and suicide prevention, equine therapy and canine service animals, assistance with VA disability compensation claims, discharge upgrades, survivor benefits, and so much more. The numerous federal and state VA benefits and nonprofit, faith-based, and local government services improve quality of life, but only if veterans are aware of those resources. VNN educates and connects veterans to these vital services.
In Montana, chances are you are either a veteran or know someone who has served. Without VNN’s presence in the community, hundreds of veterans/families would go without services. As Rod Ostermiller (VNN Board Member, former US Marshall and now Executive Director of the 11 county South Central Mental Health Center) has stated: “VNN has been a major, positive disruptive force in our social service community. Without their work too many veterans would be homeless, jobless, suffering mental health crisis, or worse.” Without VNN leadership, many veterans and their families would continue to go without these life changing services.
For those interested in supporting veterans in the community, following the progress of these amazing hikers, and learning more about the Walk of Honor, they can do so by going to Veteran Navigation Network’s website at www.veteransnavigation.org/donate. There, you will be able to see video updates the hikers share along their journey, as well as how the progress goes on reaching their incredible goal of raising $50,000 for MT’s veterans.
