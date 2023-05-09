The holiday season can be hectic. There are gifts to buy, family to visit.
Annie Olson was plenty busy this past holiday season.
But for two special reasons.
In December, Olson became the new head coach for the Joliet High School volleyball program.
She replaces long-time coach Colette Webber who guided the J-Hawks for 16 seasons, winning the Class B state championship in 2020. Olson's assistant coach is Joliet graduate Cori Walter.
Ten days after Christmas, Olson and husband Ty welcomed son Tayte on Jan. 4.
“Tayte was a pretty good Christmas present,” the new mother offered.
Olson was an assistant with the J-Hawks last season.
“I always wanted to be a head coach. I want to help the girls. I want to be a mentor,” she said. “I want to help them, on and off the court.”
Olson inherits a team with a solid core of returning players. Joliet reached the Southern B Divisional last season but did not advance to the state tournament. The J-Hawks split regular season matches with state champion Huntley Project.
“I have great respect for Colette,” she continued. “I want to keep building the program she built. I want to make a difference.”
The J-Hawks will be playing in a new-look district this fall. Joliet will be joined by Park City and Big Timber. Huntley Project has been moved to another district.
“Our district is tough,” said Olson. “Shepherd and Red Lodge are good and Columbus came on at the end of last year. It will not be a work in the park.”
The Fillies finished second at the state tournament.
The Southern Bi Divisional has produced the last eight state champions.
Olson brings a deep reservoir of volleyball knowledge to the position, having played for some of the top coaches in the region in high school and college.
She began her high school career with Bridger, playing for Wayne Moorman, the winningest coach in Class C. Olson transferred to Joliet and played two seasons for Webber, graduating in 2016.
Olson (formerly Cooke) played collegiately at Rocky Mountain College, first as a setter, then as a defensive specialist her final three seasons. She played for Laurie Kelly and Yang Yang, both who have taken the Battlin’ Bears to the NAIA National Tournament.
“I have so many people behind me,” Olson said. “Laurie is still in my circle.”
Olson graduated from Rocky in 2020 with a degree in elementary education. She taught first grade in Bozeman for one year and two years of sixth and seventh grade English at Joliet.
“It’s a little different,” she said with a laugh.
The new coach carries one constant from her playing days.
“I do think defense wins games,” she said. “I was taught than in high school and college. If you have a scrappy defense, you can compete with anybody.”
Between feedings and play time – Olson is not teaching this year – she has been mapping out open gyms and weight room workouts for this summer. Joliet will have its volleyball camp June 1-3. She has also been attending club tournament this spring to watch her future and present players and wants to have teams entered in the Big Sky State Games in July.
“I’m a planner,” she added with another laugh. “I’ve been watching videos and I’ve got a lot of stuff coming from when I played at Rocky. And I’ve been reading a lot of coaching books for the mental side of things.”
Olson and her husband – they were high school sweethearts – understand balancing parenting and coaching will not be easy.
“Before taking the job, we discussed what we were going to do,” she said. Ty Olson works in Billings. “We told everybody, ‘We need some help.’ We are fortunate to have both families around. Ty will work from home on game days and Tayte will become the best seven-month-old volleyball fan.
“I’m excited to work with the team, to have fun with them.”