Jack Kindelman sits in Representative Mike Yakawich’s chair on the floor of the House of Representatives between sessions. Standing is Rep. Yakawich, who introduced Jack from the House floor on March 17.
Gov. Greg Gianforte posed for photos with Jack Kindelman in Helena on March 17.
Courtesy photo
Jack Kindelman sits in Representative Mike Yakawich’s chair on the floor of the House of Representatives between sessions. Standing is Rep. Yakawich, who introduced Jack from the House floor on March 17.
Photo by Jaci Webb
Jack Kindelman (center) stands next to the Mike Mansfield statue with his daughter Mary and Representative Mike Yakawich at the Capitol in Helena.
There are few times in my life when I have felt more pride than when my World War II and Korean War veteran father was introduced earlier this month on the House of Representatives floor in Helena.
Rep. Mike Yakawich of Billings suggested the trip to Helena and the introduction as a way to honor Dad, who grew up in Roundup with Mike’s late father, Joe. “You know he’s not getting any younger,” Mike said.
Mike, fulfilling his first term in the legislature, is one of the new guys in Helena, but he sure put everything he had into that introduction, chronicling Dad’s story of joining the U.S. Navy at 17 in the final months of World War II, and then being called back to service during the Korean War, serving on the USS Bisbee. One representative told Mike later that he set the bar high for visitor introductions.
Mike told about how Dad and the Bisbee crew rescued dozens of South Koreans who were fleeing in a small fishing boat that was sure to have sunk if the Navy hadn’t brought them onboard. Mike ended the intro with the words, “I want you to meet my hero — Jack Kindelman.”
Dad was thrilled, waving to the packed room from the upstairs gallery. I hadn’t seem him this lively in quite a while. At 96, Dad is still sharp, pointing out places along the drive to Helena where he used to eat or where someone he knew lived. We only argued once on the trip, and it was about the best route to get to the Cathedral of Saint Helena. Of course, Dad’s route was the right one.
As our World War II and Korean War vets’ memories fade, and as they pass away, I suggest that we honor them while they can still hear our words of thanks. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there were 758 World War II vets still alive in Montana as of September 2022. On the national level, they are dying at a rate of 180 a day. How many precious years do we have left with them? If we listen, what can they still teach us? Sixteen million Americans served in World War II, and we have 167,284 left in the U.S. Do you know a vet who should be thanked? Please let me know, and I will help put you in contact with your local representative or senator. My email is jwebb@laureloutlook.com and my phone number is 406-628-4412.
Several representatives shook Dad’s hand after the session, and Dad joked later that he must have met everyone in the Capitol that day. Governor Greg Gianforte even took the time to visit with Dad in his office that morning.
“No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans,” Gov. Gianforte said. “It was an honor to meet Jack today and thank him for his life of service to our country and state.”
Before the trip, I asked Dad when the last time he was at the Capitol in Helena.
“It was 1943. I was in high school, and the state had a program they offered to help train poor kids. After a month, the funding ran out and we were sent home.”
Dad said he stepped into the Capitol building back in 1943, a starstruck kid amazed by the ornate fixtures in the rotunda and the statues of Montana leaders. On the March trip, Dad loved seeing the wall-sized Charlie Russell painting in the House of Representatives. But it was the people that made this humble man feel so welcomed and honored.