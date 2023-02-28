BILLINGS – The Laurel boys basketball team won twice and lost twice during the Eastern A Divisional Tournament last weekend at Billings Interstate Arena.
And in the process, offered a glimpse into the future.
BILLINGS – The Laurel boys basketball team won twice and lost twice during the Eastern A Divisional Tournament last weekend at Billings Interstate Arena.
And in the process, offered a glimpse into the future.
The top three teams earned an automatic berth in the Class A State Tournament, March 9-11, at Brick Breeden Field House on the campus of Montana State University.
Advancing to Bozeman are Lewistown, Glendive and Billings Central. Havre, the fourth-place finisher, will take on Columbia Falls, the fifth-place finisher of the Western A in a neutral site play-in game.
The Locomotives followed a won-loss-won-loss pattern during the Eastern A. They defeated Sidney (63-50), lost to top-ranked Lewistown {84-44), beat Livingston (70-44) and lost to Havre (62-54).
Laurel finished 7-15.
Freshman Krew Hunter led the Locomotives in scoring three of the four games. He had team-highs o f19 points against Sidney and Livingston and a team-best seven against the Eagles.
Junior Trey Hull had games of 10 points against Sidney and 13 against the Rangers. Junior Cody Dennis had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Blue Ponies and pulled down 10 boards against Livingston. Both double-digit rebound efforts were game-highs.
Junior Keldon Kelly added 10 points in the win over Livingston.
Underclassmen accounted for 56 of the 70 points against the Rangers and 29 of 54 against Havre.
Senior Eli Weisenberger closed out his career with a game-high 16 points against Havre, including four 3-pointers. Senior Tanner Knaub finished with a team-high nine rebounds.
Along with Weisenberger and Knaub, the young Locomotives will lose Gus Robertus to graduation.
This year’s Laurel roster for head coach Tony Trudnowski had three seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.