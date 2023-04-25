He may be new in charge, but Travis Rauh is plenty familiar with Laurel High School football.
Rauh, 47, was hired as the Locomotives next head coach during the school board meeting on Monday.
The former Miles City and Rocky Mountain College quarterback was selected from a field of 16 applicants. Rauh was one of four finalists.
Rauh comes to Laurel from Class B Townsend, where he has been with the Bulldogs 23 years, the last 21 as head coach.
Rauh was 123-67 at Townsend, winning six conference titles and the Class B state championship in 2014. The Bulldogs have played in the postseason six consecutive years and 12 of the last 15.
He has served as both offensive and defensive coordinator during his time at Townsend.
“I bring a lot of enthusiasm and knowledge on both sides of the ball,” Rauh said. “I’m a student of the game.”
He is also the head track and field coach.
“It’s something that has been on my mind,” he said of changing schools. “I needed a new challenge, but it had to be the right place for me. And one of the best jobs in the state became available.”
Rauh replaces Mike Ludwig who won 133 games and two Class A state championships during his tenure with the Locomotives. The Locomotives were 8-3 last season, advancing to the Class A quarterfinals. Ludwig, who graduated from Laurel High School, announced his retirement from coaching earlier in the year.
Laurel has qualified for the Class A playoffs 14 consecutive seasons, reaching the title game in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Locomotives won titles in 2002 and 2020 with Ludwig as head coach.
“Obviously,” replied Rauh of the pressure that accompanies the position. “I realize there are high expectations. The competitor in me wants to be in that situation. There will be some challenges with this too.
“There has been a lot of success … and I am replacing a very good football coach.”
Rauh is a 1994 graduate of Custer County High School and graduated from Rocky Mountain College in 1999.
“That will be exciting to return to places where I played,” he said of returning to his Eastern A roots. “To see how some of them have changed and how some stayed the same.”
Rauh spent 1998 and 1999 as a volunteer assistant coach for the Locomotives while completing his teaching degree requirements. He worked under then head coach Bob Connors. Rauh coached the receivers and the freshmen team as Laurel won the Class A state title in 1999.
“I learned a lot being around good people,” Rauh said. “Not only the coaching staff but also the people in town. I learned about practice organization and saw how close the staff was. I want to have that with my staff.”
Rauh has already spent time watching video of last year’s Laurel team. “There are a lot of similarities between the two programs,” he said.
And when his hiring became official Monday night, Rauh began putting his plans in motion.
“The first thing is to start building a relationship with staff and players,” he said. Rauh added he will begin the move to his new community following the Class B state track and field meet.
Rauh will be learning about two new schools.
Because Laurel did not have a teaching position for him – he is a physical education teacher – Rauh will be working as a PE teacher in Park City.
“We were able to reach an agreement with Park City of where I need to be,” he said. “Honestly, that is a challenge. Park City has four-day school weeks, that should make things easier.
“It should be an easy commute.”