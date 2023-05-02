First, his dream of playing college baseball comes true with a scholarship to play for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Then, Ryne Clausen has a big game in front of the hometown crowd Sunday against Lewistown.

Clausen is on a roll. The Laurel High School senior is playing outfield for the Laurel Dodgers, and in August he will head seven hours east to Jamestown to play for the Jimmies.