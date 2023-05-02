Ryan Clausen bats against Lewistown on Sunday. The Laurel Dodgers tallied five runs in the second game in the fourth inning. The Laurel Dodgers were led by Ryne Clausen, Tanner Knaub, Evan Caton, and Jace Buchanan, all driving in runs in the inning.
Ryan Clausen runs to first base on Sunday. The Laurel Dodgers tallied five runs in the second game in the fourth inning. The Laurel Dodgers were led by Clausen, Tanner Knaub, Evan Caton, and Jace Buchanan, all driving in runs in the inning.
Ryne Clausen and his parents Amy and Dave celebrate Ryne signing to play college baseball in Jamestown, N.D.
Courtesy photo
Ryne Clausen
Photo by Jaci Webb
Photo by Jaci Webb
First, his dream of playing college baseball comes true with a scholarship to play for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Then, Ryne Clausen has a big game in front of the hometown crowd Sunday against Lewistown.
Clausen is on a roll. The Laurel High School senior is playing outfield for the Laurel Dodgers, and in August he will head seven hours east to Jamestown to play for the Jimmies.
Clausen’s love of baseball started at the age of 4 when he first picked up a bat. He said he tried other sports, including football, but it didn’t take.
“It’s definitely baseball. It’s just fun. It’s relaxed,” he said.
Last month, Clausen was visiting another college in North Dakota — Mayville State University — and got the call from Jamestown. He loved the campus and the stadium, and signed the deal three weeks ago.
“It’s a relief,” Clausen said. “It’s a lot of stress off my shoulders.”
In order to get noticed by college baseball programs, Clausen emailed managers and sent videos. He plans to study business and one day pursue his dream of owning his own furniture-making business.
Clausen participated in Speech, Drama and Debate at LHS for the first time over the winter, and he and his Public Forum partner placed seventh at state. He also worked hard in the off-season, staying in shape, and doing yoga. Yoga helped him heal a hip injury, and now he’s hooked.
His parents are Amy and David, and he has two brothers — Landon and Deagan, neither of whom play baseball.