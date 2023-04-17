Alyse Aby of Laurel High School capped off an outstanding senior basketball season, being selected to the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series girls’ team.
Aby is one of 10 graduating seniors selected by the Midland Roundtable of Billings to play for the Montana team against a squad from Wyoming.
The boys and girls’ games, showcasing the state’s top talent, will be June 9 at Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming and June 10 at Lockwood High School.
The girls’ games will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the boys games at 7 p.m.
The second Volleyball All-Star Classic will also be played at Lockwood High School on June 10. The match, featuring teams from the West and East of the state will begin at 3 p.m.
Aby, a 5-11 point guard, averaged a team-best 16.3 points a game this past season for the Locomotives, earning Class A all-state and first-team all-conference honors. She averaged 5.9 rebounds. The Idaho State commit also led Laurel in assists (72), steals (101), blocked shots (33), free throws made (61) and free throws attempted (133). She made 48 3-pointers.
Aby helped the Locomotives finish 20-7 and finish third at the Class A state tournament. The Locomotives defeated Billings Central for the third-place trophy and the top two seeds from the Western A during the state tournament. Laurel also had a regular-season victory against state champion Havre.
Others selected to the girls’ team are: Alex Bullock, Helena; Malea Eagan, Colstrip, Layne Kearns, Hamilton; Avery Burkhart, Bozeman; Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian; Layla Baumann, Billings West; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital; Maddie Moy, Kalispell Flathead.
The girls coach is Wes Keller, the head coach of the Rocky Mountain College women’s team.
The Montana girls have won 11 in a row against Wyoming and lead the all-time series 37-13.
The boys’ team is coached by Steve Keller, who recently retired as the men’s basketball coach at Providence in Great Falls. The Montana boys have won 20 in a row and lead the all-time series 65-27.
Members of the boys’ team are: Royce Robinson, Lewistown; Dougie Peoples, Butte Central; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Scott Amunrud, Manhattan Christian; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown; Michael Murphy, Glendive; Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier; Billy Carlson, Billings West.
It is the 47th year for the boys’ series and 26th for the girls series.