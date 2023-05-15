Claiming to be “more of a hard worker than a super smart genius,” Laurel High School senior, Kaiya Graves, will walk across the stage of her 2023 graduation as Valedictorian. As a freshman, Graves hoped to “have a fun high school career.” When she ended her junior year in the top 3 of her class, she thought “why not shoot for the top?”
Graves has grown up in Laurel and been active in her church and school. She’s served on Student Council and Link Crew while competing in Volleyball, Basketball and Track. Graves plans to attend Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction on a track scholarship where she’ll compete in the discus, shotput and javelin events. She plans to follow her “love of art and design” and study Graphic and Visual Design.
Graves has had an exciting high school career. Her favorite memory is beating Billings Central at the State Basketball Tournament to clench a 3rd place finish - a true testament to Graves’ mantra of “work hard and it’ll pay off.” In terms of classes, faculty and staff, Graves enjoyed Ms. Moon’s Scientific Inquiry class, Mr. O’Neil’s US History class and her daily check ins and banter with Custodian, Mr. Damjanovich.
Incoming freshmen would be wise to heed Graves’ advice that “grades count” as they begin their high school years. As a former perfectionist, she also advises, “don’t overthink it and just do your best.”
Hot on Graves’ GPA heels, Karleigh Adkins finished just .03 behind Graves. While Adkins set high expectations for herself, she did make a motivating $100 bet with an 8th grade teacher that she could finish high school with all A’s. Unfortunately, that teacher moved out of state and Adkins will not be able to collect on the bet. Instead, she will graduate as Laurel High School’s Salutatorian.
Adkins took on AP and Honors classes in her freshman year, while also working part time and being involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Link Crew and On The Right Track. She will be attending Montana State University - Billings to study Human Services.
Adkins wants incoming freshmen to know “all your grades do matter.” She encourages them to “get out of your comfort zone and try new things.”
Her fondest memory of LHS is her class debate of “Lord of the Flies” in Ms. Jess’ class. She will miss all her friends and the teachers at LHS, especially Mr. Scott.
