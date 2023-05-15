Claiming to be “more of a hard worker than a super smart genius,” Laurel High School senior, Kaiya Graves, will walk across the stage of her 2023 graduation as Valedictorian. As a freshman, Graves hoped to “have a fun high school career.” When she ended her junior year in the top 3 of her class, she thought “why not shoot for the top?”

Graves has grown up in Laurel and been active in her church and school. She’s served on Student Council and Link Crew while competing in Volleyball, Basketball and Track. Graves plans to attend Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction on a track scholarship where she’ll compete in the discus, shotput and javelin events. She plans to follow her “love of art and design” and study Graphic and Visual Design.