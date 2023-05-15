The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship to students in the local area (see students below that have provided permission to publish their names).
The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.
Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
“These scholarships are for Montana’s best and brightest and we are honored to be able to provide them,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education. “We look forward to these students choosing the Montana institution of their choice and getting a great education right here in the state.”
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/