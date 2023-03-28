Digging deep to find those special stories and then sharing them with a Montana audience is what keeps Laurel High School graduate Austin Amestoy excited about the field of journalism.

One story he particularly liked telling was about his fourth grade Laurel teacher, Tim McKinney, passing the torch to one of his students, Shayla Deming. Amestoy was working at KTVQ in Billings as an intern at the time, and discovered the story about Deming taking over from her fourth grade teacher at Graff School. It was fun for him to tell a feel-good story about his hometown. Now Amestoy works for Montana Public Radio in Missoula, a job he loves, but he doesn't get to share stories about what he calls the "community that raised me."

