Digging deep to find those special stories and then sharing them with a Montana audience is what keeps Laurel High School graduate Austin Amestoy excited about the field of journalism.
One story he particularly liked telling was about his fourth grade Laurel teacher, Tim McKinney, passing the torch to one of his students, Shayla Deming. Amestoy was working at KTVQ in Billings as an intern at the time, and discovered the story about Deming taking over from her fourth grade teacher at Graff School. It was fun for him to tell a feel-good story about his hometown. Now Amestoy works for Montana Public Radio in Missoula, a job he loves, but he doesn't get to share stories about what he calls the "community that raised me."
Amestoy graduated from LHS in 2018, and initially attended film school at Montana State University in Bozeman, but he discovered he "liked watching and talking about films more than making them."
"I had a lot of great English teachers at Laurel and they instilled in me a love of writing. I also had a lot of great civics and history teachers in high school. I just had to rediscover that in college."
So after that first semester studying filmmaking, Amestoy spent a semester as an undeclared major, then transferred to the University of Montana School of Journalism. He spent three summers working as a newscast assistant intern at KTVQ while he was in college, and Amestoy also worked for the Montana Kaiman, the UM student newspaper where he started a podcast.
"It was a great opportunity to get hands-on experience," Amestoy said. "I love Montana, and I love doing news in Montana."
While in college, Amestoy was part of the UM School of Journalism reporting team that was sent to Helena to cover the Legislative Session in 2021. He got the chance to meet and have dinner with the late Chuck Johnson, a highly respected Montana journalist who covered state government for decades.
"That was hugely eye opening," he said.
After earning his bachelor's degree in 2022 in journalism with a minor of political science, Amestoy landed an internship at Montana Public Radio in Missoula. When the Morning Edition host left his position in October 2022, Amestoy was in the right place at the right time and stepped into the job, even though he was young and fairly new to radio. Half of his day is spent on the air as the Morning Edition host, and the other half of the day he spends reporting.
"It's been a challenge adjusting to the hours. I'm on the clock at 5 a.m."
Amestoy has covered some big issues for Missoula and Montana, including the controversial expansion of a resort in the Swan Valley, a Super Fund project near Missoula, and food security issues.
"Our listening area is huge. We go to Butte and Bozeman and to the Flathead."
Some of his pieces have also been picked up by Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings so his hometown audience can still hear his work. He doesn't take his success for granted.
"It's an amazing privilege to be talking to these thousands of people so early in my career," Amestoy said.
Amestoy described himself as a "news junkie" growing up in Laurel. His folks, Brian and Christine Amestoy, encouraged and inspired him.
"They made me who I am. There is no way I would have gotten this far without their influence."
One of the most important lessons they taught Amestoy was to be kind, he said.
"You can go so far in this field with kindness."
Amestoy has a strong sense of purpose, and is driven to "help restore and maintain people's confidence in reporters."
"Local media sources are so important. News, radio, local papers -- those are the media that are covering the stories that mean the most."
A thoughtful and driven young man, Amestoy believes in the power of storytelling and the importance of keeping Montanans informed.