“Never take for granted that people A) choose to sit in your chair and B) choose to share their life with you.” Lyndsey Archila shares this sentiment while washing a customer’s hair at her salon, Hair on Main. Before moving to the wash station, the client shared sad news with Archila further supporting her notion that she has “connections so much deeper than a haircut.”
Born and raised in Laurel, Lyndsey Archila always loved doing hair. However, her original plan was to be a teacher and she started college with that intent, but the lure of cosmetology led Archila to the Academy of Nails, Skin and Hair where she graduated in 2006. She went to work at Hair on Main shortly after. Not one to leave anything undone, Archila also completed her teaching degree and went on to teach 4th grade at Laurel Public Schools for 4 years.
In 2018, with two young children, Archila needed a more flexible, part-time schedule. She left teaching and returned to Hair on Main with her friend and mentor, Lori Ludwig. As she built more clientele, dreams of owning her own salon started to form. At the same time, Ludwig was considering a full-time move to real estate. The Covid pandemic slowed both their plans and the salon closed briefly in March of 2020. The team used this time to apply a new coat of paint and brighten the interior of the building and in June of 2020, Archila officially purchased Hair on Main from Ludwig. While 2020 seems an unstable time to venture into business, Archila says the months following Covid lockdowns were her busiest on record. Many people needed Archila and her staff to repair their home hair care debacles.
While hair has always been Archila’s passion, she has found a new “fire in my soul” with her boutique. A few items in the front of her shop in July 2020 has grown to encompass almost half her building. In August of 2022, Archila launched an app called Piper Lane Boutique to allow online shopping. While the last few years seem like a flurry of activity and changes, Archila notes “every transition has happened at just the right time.”
Archila’s eyes light up with excitement as she shares her ultimate goal — to help women of all shapes and sizes look cute and feel confident in their clothing. Her boutique boasts jackets and shirts in size small — 3x and jean sizes 0 — 22. As a result, she has received great feedback from her shoppers, with one woman exclaiming, “I can shop here!”
Archila admits she’s “always had an entrepreneurial spirit” and while she loved teaching, it’s a “hard profession.” Owning her own business has afforded her a more flexible schedule and allowed her to really support her community. Archila held a raffle to support the rebuild of Laurel’s Kids’ Kingdom park in 2021 and is currently doing a raffle to support Laurel’s Splash Park project. Multiple businesses donated prize baskets and winners will be drawn on Saturday, April 22nd. “Small businesses have such a voice that can be used in a positive way,” says Archila.
Archile laughs as she quips, “Why work 8 — 5 for someone else when you can work twenty four hours a day for yourself?” Her contagious grin gives away that Archila is right where she’s supposed to be — in her community, surrounded by talented stylists and empowering women of all shapes and sizes to be confident and comfortable in their own skin.