“Never take for granted that people A) choose to sit in your chair and B) choose to share their life with you.” Lyndsey Archila shares this sentiment while washing a customer’s hair at her salon, Hair on Main. Before moving to the wash station, the client shared sad news with Archila further supporting her notion that she has “connections so much deeper than a haircut.”

Born and raised in Laurel, Lyndsey Archila always loved doing hair. However, her original plan was to be a teacher and she started college with that intent, but the lure of cosmetology led Archila to the Academy of Nails, Skin and Hair where she graduated in 2006. She went to work at Hair on Main shortly after. Not one to leave anything undone, Archila also completed her teaching degree and went on to teach 4th grade at Laurel Public Schools for 4 years.