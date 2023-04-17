At a young age, Katie Harrison developed a life-long commitment to protecting the natural world.
Growing up in Southern California, she was in awe over the beauty of the Pacific Ocean. But there was another side to the ocean that scared her.
"There was the garbage in the water. In college, I found out about micro-plastic, and the plastic island in the ocean," Harrison said.
Those things continued to trouble her as she started her career as a flight attendant, based in the San Francisco Bay area. When she left the profession, Harrison also wanted a fresh start in a new place, somewhere that was cheaper to live. She chose Billings.
"When I got here, I observed there weren't any recycling services. I went to the mayor and I went to City Council. I decided to put together an event that focuses on sustainable products," Harrison said.
Since moving to Montana a year ago, Harrison wasted no time helping out. She organized a Sustainabillings event last fall at South Park in Billings with 16 vendors in a benefit for Tumbleweed. On Earth Day, April 22, Harrison is presenting another event, this one will be held at Thirsty Street Garage. The Sustainabillings fundraiser will benefit Rez Dog Rescue. Attendees have a chance to win raffle baskets, enjoy deejay music and food trucks. There will also be more than 30 vendors and puppies available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harrison has planned activities to keep the whole family entertained.
"Kids can make sculptures out of repurposed items, things that we kept out of the landfill," Harrison said.
Harrison also started a business, the Billings Refill Shoppe, located at 2413 Montana Ave. at the Underground Fashion Exchange. It is open Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"It's a sustainability store, earth friendly and zero waste," Harrison said.
Committed to helping reduce, reuse and recycle, Harrison is passionate about helping her community and the planet.
"If we continue our trajectory, we will bring about our own demise. We can't wait for the politicians to act," Harrison said.
