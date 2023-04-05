A year ago, the points for the Laurel boys track team came fast and in bunches.
This spring, new head coach James Haskins is hoping the Locomotives get their points from a wide-range of events.
“We’re looking to be more well-rounded with our team,” said Haskins. “We want to get points where we normally don’t get points.”
The Laurel boys finished fourth at the Class A state meet last year.
The Locomotives will have home track advantage this year with the Class A and C state meets at the Laurel Sports Complex on May 26 and 27.
Haskins replaces Curtis Fox. Haskins will continue to coach the distance runners. Brandi Fox returns as the girls’ head coach.
“Coach (Brandi) Fox has made it pretty simple for me,” Haskins said. “She has taken on the organization and paperwork. I will certainly take on more responsibilities as the years progress.”
There are 60 boys out for track and field this year.
“We have a good freshmen class. There is a lot of potential there,” he said.
The Locomotives will have to replace the points production of sprinters Jakob Webinger and Beau Dantic. Webinger swept the 100- and 200-meter dash titles last spring at the Class A State Meet and both he and Dantic ran legs on the 400 relay that set the Class A state meet record in prelims and placed second in the finals.
Returnees include sprinters Tanner Schwend and Cameron McAllister who ran the other two legs on the 400 relay. Schwend also placed fifth in the 200 while McAllister was seventh in the 100 and eighth in the 200.
Chase Burrows returns in the hurdles and sprints. “This is a chance for Chase to show what he can do,” said Haskins.
Dayrion Beard, who was third in the triple jump at the state meet also returns in the jumps.
Haskins sees potential points in Treyton Hull, a three-sport athlete, who will be competing in the shot put and discus.
“He’s one of those guys we hope takes the next step up and gets us points we haven’t had before,” said the head coach. “We have a couple of freshmen who hopefully contribute this year.”
A trio of distance runners — Tyler Hutton, Caleb Burton and Caleb Trostle — could also help the Locomotives.
“They are running side-by-side every night. They push each other,” Haskins said. “They are all so close.”
Senior hurdler Wesley Tschacher is still recovering from an ACL injury from the football season. Tschacher was second in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. He is practicing every day, but has not been cleared to run hurdles.
“He’s out there every day, working hard,” said Haskins. “He is trying to find a way to contribute. His No. 1 priority is returning to hurdles.”
Haskins has some other events in mind for Tschacher.
“I want to talk him into the 800 meters but I don’t think that’s going to work,” he added with a chuckle.
The weather has forced most of the athletes indoors to train.
“The sprints, jumps and throws are working inside with the softball team,” Haskins said. “The distance kids are outside every day.”
Inside or outside, Haskins likes what he sees in the early practices.
“We have a good group of older boys who are good role models for the younger kids,” he said. “They are working hard.”