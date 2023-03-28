The Joliet J-Hawk Track Team is deep in long-distance runners this year and they looking forward to a competitive season.

Head coach Terra Stene works with her team on core strengthening, using some of her yoga training during warm-ups. Have you ever heard of the Copenhagen plank? Stene said she isn't sure where the name came from, but the athletes know when she calls for the warm-up activity, it's going to be a challenge. Athletes do a side plank with their feet on a bench, several inches above the ground, and their torso and arms are stretched out. Just getting in the position can take a couple of tries, and then Stene asks them to hold it for 30 seconds.

