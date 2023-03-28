The Joliet J-Hawk Track Team is deep in long-distance runners this year and they looking forward to a competitive season.
Head coach Terra Stene works with her team on core strengthening, using some of her yoga training during warm-ups. Have you ever heard of the Copenhagen plank? Stene said she isn't sure where the name came from, but the athletes know when she calls for the warm-up activity, it's going to be a challenge. Athletes do a side plank with their feet on a bench, several inches above the ground, and their torso and arms are stretched out. Just getting in the position can take a couple of tries, and then Stene asks them to hold it for 30 seconds.
Stene said the team is young, with only four seniors this year, but the distance runners have the strength and stamina to be competitive. The seniors are Kaitlyn Bancroft, Bryce Williams, Cashe Butler and Tucker Carpenter. Bancroft has signed to run for Bismarck State College in North Dakota next year.
"Hopefully, I can get to that collegiate level," Bancroft said.
Bancroft said Coach Stene gets to know each player as an individual so she understands how to get them to the next level.
"Terra is a great coach because she gets to know us as a person. She knows our stride and how to improve," Bancroft.
Barring more snow storm, the Joliet team is ready to compete.