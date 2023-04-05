Brandi Fox offered a very quick and succinct answer to the question.
Are there high expectations for the Laurel girls track team this season?
“Yep,” replied the sixth-year head coach.
And she has plenty of good reasons for those feelings.
The Locomotives return not one, but two defending state champions, along with a host of individuals who accounted for a wealth of points last year for a Laurel team that finished third at the Class A state track and field meet.
“The girls are going for the top spot,” Fox added.
There are 44 girls out for track and field this year.
And this May 26 and 27, the Locomotives will have the home-track advantage as the Class A meet returns to the Laure Sports Complex.
The Laurel girls won the state title at the same facility in 2021.
“I told the kids you’ve done this every day,” Fox said of competing at familiar places for events. “There will be a crowd but we will warm up here. Where you practice is a home field advantage.
“It’s makes me proud of the faculty and the community to host the state meet. I love having state here.”
Laurel’s title hopes begin with defending state champions Carly Cook and Daeja Fike.
Cook will be chasing a three-peat in the 800 meters. She won the event last year by almost six seconds. She also placed second in the 1,600, fourth in the 400 and ran the anchor leg on the 1,600 relay that placed fifth.
Cook will also run the 300 hurdles.
“That girl is amazing,” Fox said. “For her, it’s just getting her times better. She is ready to go.”
Fike returns to defend her javelin title. The school record holder for the event also competes in the high jump and long jump.
“Daeja, she just has to keep doing the same thing she has been doing the past two years,” said Fox.
Fike is joined in the javelin by Brianna Linday who placed third a year ago.
Maggie Hillis was second in the shot put, missing a state title by three-quarters of an inch, while Kaiya Graves was third in the discus.
The Locomotives return all four runners — Madison Erving, Kaitlyn Dantic, Alyse Aby and Cook — for the 1,600 relay. They also bring back three-fourths of the 400 relay — Mariah Fox, Aby and Dantic — that set a school record.
Aby also placed fifth in the 200 and 400 at the state meet last spring. Dantic will run sprints.
“All are more mature … physically more mature, mentally more mature,” said Fox of the key returnees. “We have to keep them looking forward.
“You look at the middle, three-quarters into the season and see what you have. It’s important not to try and run somebody else’s race instead of their own. They have to focus on their progress.”
Weather wiped out the first scheduled home meet of the season.
The Locomotives next home meet will be the 17-team Railyard Trials on April 11.