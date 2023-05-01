Fort Smith, MT: As Montana rivers prepare for the annual influx of trout seeking anglers, one local nonprofit group is capitalizing on the pre-run-off bustle to educate anglers about steps they can take to protect the next generation of trout. The Bighorn River Alliance (BHRA) has brought “Mind the Redd” to the banks of the Bighorn River.

Mind the Redd is a movement that educates anglers about wild trout reproduction (where and when fish spawn) to help reduce negative angling impacts on sensitive spawning grounds and actively spawning fish. “The whole idea is to promote appreciative understanding of an anglers place in the health of the waters they fish using messaging, beyond regulations, in the spirit and care for wild trout,” says movement founder Ben Helgeson.