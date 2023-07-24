The Laurel Dodgers are peaking at just the right time, heading into the State A Legion Baseball Tournament on their home turf this week.

After a thrilling finish in Miles City over the weekend, earning the Eastern A District American Legion championship Sunday, the Dodgers are back in Laurel and ready to take on the Lethbridge Miners on Wednesday. Opening ceremonies were scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the game against Lethbridge began Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. It’s been more than a decade since Laurel hosted the American Legion A state championships, and while the players have worked hard to perfect their skills, volunteers have sweated in the hot sun to make sure the field is ready.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Tags