In the first of two games played Saturday, May 13, at home, the Laurel took a victory over the Havre Northstars, 4-3. In game two, the Dodgers fought back, but lost to the Northstars, 8-10.
Game 1
Laurel Dodgers got things started in the first inning when the Dodgers scored one run on a stolen base.
Havre Northstars knotted the game up at one in the top of the second inning, when Delarosa singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Laurel Dodgers pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Maverick Hoppman doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Jace Buchanan singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Eric Haus reached on a dropped third strike.
Landen Bauer earned the win for Laurel Dodgers. Bauer surrendered three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Nanini took the loss for Havre Northstars. Nanini surrendered four runs on four hits over six innings, striking out six.
Gunnar Schultz went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Laurel Dodgers in hits.
Game 2
Laurel Dodgers fought back after falling down by six runs in the seventh inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 10-8 defeat to Havre Northstars on Saturday, May 13. Laurel Dodgers scored four runs in the failed comeback on a walk by Pierce Caton, a walk by Tanner Knaub, and a single by Evan Caton.
Jace Buchanan collected four hits in defeat. Buchanan singled in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, and singled in the seventh.
Havre Northstars evened things up at three in the top of the fourth inning. Reno singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Havre Northstars took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning.
Laurel Dodgers put up four runs in the seventh inning. Laurel Dodgers big bats were led by Caton, Knaub, and Caton, all driving in runs in the inning.
Havre Northstars scored three runs in the sixth inning.
Beau Mares took the loss for Laurel Dodgers. The righthander allowed one hit and three runs over one and one-third innings, striking out one.
Ryne Clausen started the game for Laurel Dodgers. The pitcher lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out two
Laurel Dodgers tallied nine hits on the day. Buchanan and Reece Dolechek each collected multiple hits for Laurel Dodgers. Buchanan went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Laurel Dodgers in hits.
