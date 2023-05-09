Despite a 4-run deficit in the first inning, Laurel Dodgers almost came all the way back, eventually falling 4-3 to Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Saturday. Laurel Dodgers managed three runs in the failed comeback. Evan Caton and Landen Bauer came through with RBIs to lead the rally.

Laurel Dodgers couldn't keep up with Gallatin Valley Outlaws early in the game. Gallatin Valley Outlaws scored on a walk by Miller, a walk by Beedie, and a walk by Albro in the first inning.