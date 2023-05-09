Despite a 4-run deficit in the first inning, Laurel Dodgers almost came all the way back, eventually falling 4-3 to Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Saturday. Laurel Dodgers managed three runs in the failed comeback. Evan Caton and Landen Bauer came through with RBIs to lead the rally.
Laurel Dodgers couldn't keep up with Gallatin Valley Outlaws early in the game. Gallatin Valley Outlaws scored on a walk by Miller, a walk by Beedie, and a walk by Albro in the first inning.
In the first inning, Gallatin Valley Outlaws got their offense started. Miller drew a walk, scoring one run.
Hayder earned the victory on the mound for Gallatin Valley Outlaws. Hayder lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out two. Albro and Ayers entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Ayers recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Gallatin Valley Outlaws.
Tanner Knaub took the loss for Laurel Dodgers. The righthander went two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on zero hits.
Laurel Dodgers hit one home run on the day. Bauer went for the long ball in the fifth inning.
Bauer went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Laurel Dodgers in hits. Laurel Dodgers didn't commit a single error in the field. Jace Buchanan had the most chances in the field with six.
Hill led Gallatin Valley Outlaws with two hits in four at bats.