March 16 was Terri and Nathan Legg's debut as owners of the popular Laurel bakery, Red Rooster Kitchen, 401 E. Main St.
And what a day it was, ending with the Laurel Community Artwalk where the bakery was filled with customers eager to meet the new owners. Long before the Leggs bought the bakery, they were fans of the sweet rolls and all the goodies that Donna Goodwin and her son Chris Benefield whipped up. When they found out that Donna and Chris were selling the Red Rooster, the Leggs started to dream about buying it.
"I came in at Thanksgiving time and Donna told me, 'We're selling,'" Terri Legg said. "I told her, 'You can't do that. I love this place.' I couldn't get the thought out of my head."
Legg grew up baking and cooking with her mother who was a caterer in Basin, Wyo. Legg went off to college and met her husband, Nathan, in Idaho, which is where he grew up. When Nathan transferred to Billings 11 years ago, they chose to move to Park City where their four children could grow up in a small town, raising 4-H animals.
The Red Rooster also has a commercial kitchen that area cooks can use to make their own products. It is also available for food trucks to rent if they don't have a commercial kitchen.
The Leggs are excited about being part of the Laurel community too. Nathan has coached t-ball and soccer in Laurel, and loves it when one of his players comes into the shop, surprised to see their coach selling made-from-scratch goodies.
The most popular items on the menu are the caramel rolls and cinnamon rolls. Also popular are the huckleberry scones.
"We have customers who come in every morning for a huckleberry scone," Nathan said.
One customer bought four caramel rolls to turn it into a cake to celebrate his wedding anniversary.
Terri's favorite thing to bake are the almond croissants.
"They take a whole day, but I love it. I love what I do," she said.
Nathan likes the brownies.
"Her mint brownies are unbelievable," he said.
With a background in marketing, Nathan likes coming up with new ideas for the bakery. They cleared out a space inside to put two tables and chairs in for customers to have their coffee and rolls inside. They are also looking at having lunch items on the menu in the future.
For now, they just want to show the place off to Laurel.The Red Rooster is planning an open house on May 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. They will have Aloha Coffee there with Hawaiian shaved ice treats and other fun stuff.