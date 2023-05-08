Nathan and Terri Legg

Nathan and Terri Legg are the new owners of the Red Rooster Kitchen, 401 E. Main St. They are planning an open house on May 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

 Photo by Jaci Webb

March 16 was Terri and Nathan Legg's debut as owners of the popular Laurel bakery, Red Rooster Kitchen, 401 E. Main St.

And what a day it was, ending with the Laurel Community Artwalk where the bakery was filled with customers eager to meet the new owners. Long before the Leggs bought the bakery, they were fans of the sweet rolls and all the goodies that Donna Goodwin and her son Chris Benefield whipped up. When they found out that Donna and Chris were selling the Red Rooster, the Leggs started to dream about buying it.