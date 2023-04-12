Tippet Rise

'Beartooth Portal' by the Ensamble Studio is one of the large contemporary art installations by world-class artists located at Tippet Rise Art Center near Fishtail.  

 Photo by Jaci Webb

Registration is open for tours of Tippet Rise Art Center beginning June 16. While  the concert series is sold out, registration is open now for hiking and biking, sculpture van tours, and the latest offering – self-guided tours of the Cottonwood Campus. For more information or to register, go to tippetrise.org.

Hiking and Biking