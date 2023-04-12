Registration is open for tours of Tippet Rise Art Center beginning June 16. While the concert series is sold out, registration is open now for hiking and biking, sculpture van tours, and the latest offering – self-guided tours of the Cottonwood Campus. For more information or to register, go to tippetrise.org.
Hiking and Biking
Bring your hiking boots, running shoes, or mountain bike and travel the land via 15 miles of single-track trail that gain as much as 2,000 vertical feet. Between the hills, bowls, crags, canyons, and monumental sculptures, the experience is physically demanding yet rewarding, leading to encounters with works by Ensamble Studio, Mark di Suvero, Stephen Talasnik, and more. Tippet Rise does not rent bikes.
Mountain bikes, e-bikes, or any bicycle suitable for rough, single-track trail is suggested.
Daily hiking and biking reservations are limited. If plans change and you cannot make it to Tippet Rise, please contact us at info@tippetrise.org as early as possible so we can open those spots to other guests. This year we will also add new hiking and biking reservations to the website on a weekly basis beginning the week of June 12, to accommodate those who may not yet know their summer schedules.
Cottonwood Campus Self-Guided Tours
For those interested in taking in the scenery and art at a more leisurely pace, this year we are offering a new Cottonwood Campus self-guided tour option. Featuring gentle trails that wind through our main campus, visitors can experience works by Francis Kéré, Patrick Dougherty, Ai Weiwei, Alexander Calder, and later this summer – a new artwork, Trilogy, by Louise Nevelson. Additional artworks by Marie Watt, Mark di Suvero, and Stephen Talasnik are also on view in the Olivier Music Barn.
Sculpture Van Tours
Sculpture van tours last approximately 2.5 hours, with stops at six of the monumental sculptures sited across the ranch, including the Beartooth Portal, the Domo, and the Inverted Portal by Ensamble Studio; Satellite #5: Pioneer by Stephen Talasnik; and Proverb and Beethoven’s Quartet by Mark di Suvero. All sculptures are visible from the van; however, guests are welcome to walk to the sculptures at each stop to get a closer look and take photos.
Advance registration is required for all visitors to the art center. Self-guided hiking, biking, and Cottonwood Campus tour reservations, are free to everyone. Sculpture van tours are $10 per person, and free to anyone 21 and under.
Dining at Tippet Rise
We are thrilled to welcome back our two culinary partners from last year, who will be selling their delicious creations out of Will’s Shed. From June 16 through August 13, the Red Lodge-based Samurai Sue’s Everyday Foods will offer an assortment of to-go style sandwiches, bowls, snacks, and drinks that can be enjoyed indoors or out on the trails. During the concert season, Aug.18 through Sept. 17, lunch and dinner on Fridays, and lunch on Saturdays and Sundays, will be available for purchase from our culinary partner and two-time James Beard nominated PREROGATIvE Kitchen. Guests are also welcome to bring their own provisions.