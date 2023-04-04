 Greetings, art lovers! Welcome back to the Art in Review. Before we begin our journey, I want to point out that knowing how to draw is not a requirement for making art. In fact, this week we are exploring the history of found objects as a material for creating. I imagine many of you will be surprised at what art-making treasures you have right in your own kitchen, closet, or garage. We will start with a quick glimpse at the Surrealism movement in visual art. Flourishing in Europe between World War I and II, a fertile technique of Surrealist artists was to play with altering ordinary objects to a point that they transformed into dreamlike absurdity. While the art created during that period appears playful, the practice emphasized methodological research and experimentation, stressing the work of art as a tool for personal revelation. 

One major player within the Surrealist circle was Argentinian-British artist Eileen Agar (1899-1991). Working in a male dominated field, her dramatic sculpture Angel of Anarchy (1936) transformed the domestic into the fantastic. The work began with a humble hat block common to the era. Playing with the given shape of the block, Agar covered the form with silk scarfs, weaved a feathered headpiece, and suspended it with African beads. Her assemblage consisting of domestic materials were unified into something new, and therefore transformed into what might be described as a spirit-like anomaly. In the work, we see a demonstration of surrealist concepts regarding transformation and change through simple addition. One might refer to the process as unfolding a moment when ordinary becomes extraordinary. 