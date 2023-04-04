Greetings, art lovers! Welcome back to the Art in Review. Before we begin our journey, I want to point out that knowing how to draw is not a requirement for making art. In fact, this week we are exploring the history of found objects as a material for creating. I imagine many of you will be surprised at what art-making treasures you have right in your own kitchen, closet, or garage. We will start with a quick glimpse at the Surrealism movement in visual art. Flourishing in Europe between World War I and II, a fertile technique of Surrealist artists was to play with altering ordinary objects to a point that they transformed into dreamlike absurdity. While the art created during that period appears playful, the practice emphasized methodological research and experimentation, stressing the work of art as a tool for personal revelation.
One major player within the Surrealist circle was Argentinian-British artist Eileen Agar (1899-1991). Working in a male dominated field, her dramatic sculpture Angel of Anarchy (1936) transformed the domestic into the fantastic. The work began with a humble hat block common to the era. Playing with the given shape of the block, Agar covered the form with silk scarfs, weaved a feathered headpiece, and suspended it with African beads. Her assemblage consisting of domestic materials were unified into something new, and therefore transformed into what might be described as a spirit-like anomaly. In the work, we see a demonstration of surrealist concepts regarding transformation and change through simple addition. One might refer to the process as unfolding a moment when ordinary becomes extraordinary.
Here, I would like to extend an invitation to create your own art based on the Surrealism movement. As I mentioned, experience is not required. First, choose a familiar item from your house, garage, or storage. Typically, the more unusual the object is, the more interesting the result becomes. Using found materials – fabric, colored paper, scrap metal/wood, feathers, plastic wrap, seashells, jewelry, toys, etc. - elaborate and transform the item into something never before seen. Be sure to document the work with digital images and email copies to the Laurel Outlook. Our staff is excited to see how the Art in Review series has inspired your creative journey.