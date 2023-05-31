Kristy Savaria spent 20 years in Laurel schools, helping kids deal with the challenges of life.

Savaria wrapped up her career as a school counselor at Graff, South and West schools on May 26. One of the more touching memories she will take with her was of a special book another educator made for her to celebrate her retirement. The students were asked questions like what difference she had made in their lives, and some fun ones, too, like what she should do after retirement.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters