Kristy Savaria (far left) is joined by other retiring educators at a recent Laurel School Board meeting. Savaria joins other retirees, including: Maxine Nauman, aide, Vicky Hettinger, aide, Jamie Garvey, teacher, Mike O'Malley, teacher, Sandy Frank, aide, Karen Moran, custodian, and Janet McGrath, aide.
Kristy Savaria spent 20 years as a school counselor at West, Graff and South schools in Laurel.
Kristy Savaria spent 20 years in Laurel schools, helping kids deal with the challenges of life.
Savaria wrapped up her career as a school counselor at Graff, South and West schools on May 26. One of the more touching memories she will take with her was of a special book another educator made for her to celebrate her retirement. The students were asked questions like what difference she had made in their lives, and some fun ones, too, like what she should do after retirement.
