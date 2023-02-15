Having teachers who love their job is very crucial to our success as students. It is good to credit to a few of the many great teachers at the high school and to get to know some of the newer faces at the high school, Kayla Gray and Dylan Roe.

Kayla Gray has taught Spanish for four years. Gray grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School in 2013. For her first two years of college, she went to Black Hills State University in South Dakota, then transferred to MSU. Since Gray went to school here, she works with some of her past teachers. She said, “Overall it's fun, but it can be hard at first because you don't think of them as your colleagues, you think of them as your teachers. So, it's really hard to call some of them by their first name. A lot of teachers, I still call them ‘Mrs. or Mr.’”