Q: Briefly tell us about yourself. Are you married and do you have children in the district?
A: I am a lifelong resident of Laurel and graduate of Laurel High School. I am married to my husband for 20 years and have one daughter who attends Laurel High School. They have been married for 19 years. I take pride in the community I call home. I have been very involved in the school district as a volunteer and substitute. I served the Laurel Elementary PTA as Vice President for one year and President for 4 years, as well as 1 year as Middle School PTA President. She has also served on community input groups for the Laurel School District and filled other leadership roles in non-profit organizations.
What is your educational and career background?
A: I am a small business owner. My husband and I own “Roth Lawn Service” and “Red Tractor Christmas Tree Farm.” I graduated from MSU-Billings with a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration and University of Mary with a Masters in Management. Prior to running our business fulltime, I worked in healthcare for 10 years in fundraising, quality, and medical staff credentialing.
Q: Why are you running for the Laurel School Board?
A: I am running for the school board to ensure that the focus of the district is the students and providing a quality education with a focus on excellence. As a parent who has been heavily involved in the schools as a volunteer, substitute, and coach, there are many achievements to celebrate within our district and there are areas of improvement. I believe in celebrating our awesome students, teachers and accomplishments. I also believe there must be transparency, communication, discipline, and accountability.
Q: What strengths will you bring to a School Board trustee position?
A: My greatest strength is my ability to critically think and evaluate situations by asking questions and having conversations. I am not afraid to ask the hard questions and look at both sides of an issue. It is vitally important that the board be creative in dealing with challenges they face. My relationships within the district, as well as in the community, will serve me well in improving trust in the community.
Q: What do you believe is the most pressing issue or need for Laurel Public Schools?
A: The most pressing issue currently facing the district is the need for facility improvement to provide the best possible environment for learning. Schools that are crumbling at the foundation or do not provide adequate space for learning are impeding our students’ growth. I am hopeful our community will see the need and trust the district with the resources necessary to make improvements for our current students and future generations. It is also vitally important that the district work to improve and maintain transparency and trust through this process by engaging with the community.