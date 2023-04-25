Rene Roth

Q: Briefly tell us about yourself. Are you married and do you have children in the district?

A: I am a lifelong resident of Laurel and graduate of Laurel High School. I am married to my husband for 20 years and have one daughter who attends Laurel High School. They have been married for 19 years. I take pride in the community I call home. I have been very involved in the school district as a volunteer and substitute. I served the Laurel Elementary PTA as Vice President for one year and President for 4 years, as well as 1 year as Middle School PTA President. She has also served on community input groups for the Laurel School District and filled other leadership roles in non-profit organizations.