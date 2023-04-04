Most of you know me. Either as a Teacher, a School Counselor, a Coach, an Announcer, etc.; we probably have crossed paths at some point in our lives. This year I am completing my 36th year as an Employee of the Laurel Public Schools. I taught Science for twenty years, and am in my 16th year as a High School Counselor.
I wish to inform everyone why it is so important to pass the upcoming Bond for the Laurel Public Schools. Currently, the Schools in the District are at either at full capacity for students; or will be by the school year 2027 / 2028. Laurel has outgrown the capacity of our schools.
Another reason we must pass the Bond is because our schools are “wearing out”. Graff Elementary was built in 1951 and West Elementary was built in 1955. That means Graff Elementary is 72 years old, and West Elementary is 68 years old. The continual repairs to our schools are just a “band aid”. And we all know; band aids are just a “cover-up”, a temporary fix. On Christmas Day in 2022; South Elementary had pipes burst and water flooded the school. Our three Elementary Schools all have issues with acceptable air quality and old mechanical systems.
The last reason is that the City of Laurel has grown to a size where we require more Academic and Physical Education Environments. Simply stated, we have run out of room to properly educate our children. And as we look to the future; the City of Laurel will not be getting smaller any time in the foreseeable future.
For much more information, please visit: https://lps2023bond.com/. If you wish, you can submit questions to our Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Matt Torix.