25 years ago
March 25, 1998
Eighth-graders chosen as students of the month at the Laurel Middle School exhibit positive qualities of citizenship, work habits, academic performance and participation in extra-curricular activities. The students of the month for December were Holly Brester and Shawna Healy. The students of the month for January were Lindsey Amestoy and Joe Strever.
The Laurel Mat Burners competed in the South-East AAU Wrestling Divisional this past weekend at Forsyth. Forty-five of the Laurel wrestlers qualified for the state tournament by placing in the top 6 of their weight bracket. Many brackets had at least 20 wrestlers competing for the six spots at state. Mat Burners who placed first were Tot Logan Boucher; Midget Jeremy Rieman; Novices Matt Cellmer, Ryan Jones and Corey Willis; Cadets Stephen O’Neal and Lee Weis; and Elite Ryan Mayes.
The Laurel Jaycees recruited eight new members during a membership-night dance at their hall in Riverside Park. About 50 people from around the state of Montana attended the affair, including Kathie Lehman, president of the Montana Jaycees. The new members are Tim Bartholomew, Shawn Ellestad, Kathy Ellestad, Laura Ewan, Barry Ketterling, Carina Maurer, Philip Maurer, and Brad Schneider.
David Coy placed 11th in the state “Math Counts” competition held at MSU-Bozeman March 13. The top four finishers qualified for the national competition in Washington, D.C. Other Joliet team members were Christina Manweiler, Beth Thormalen, Charley Capser, Alison Hull, Danelle Seymour, A.J. Erb, Nate Engel and Cari O’Dell.
50 years ago
March 28, 1973
Police are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in into the Laurel Senior High School, Laurel Police Chief Donald C. Lenhardt, said Monday. Entry was gained into the building by breaking a glass door in the building. Vandals ransacked the main office of the school then gained entry into the offices of W.A. West, high school principal, and D.C. Dunham, guidance counselor, by breaking a window. Nothing was taken from the offices, although desks in the two offices were ransacked, Lenhardt said. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the pop machine in the teachers’ lounge.
Ryan Kelly, an eighth grade student in the junior high school, placed first in the Laurel city spelling bee held Wednesday night in the senior high school auditorium, Mrs. Jack Neitz, was spelling bee chairman. Christina Michael, second place; Karen Kraft, fourth place; Wayne Hill, third place; and Connie Foos, fifth place and first alternate.
Airman Steve A. Steinmetz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur H. Steinmetz of Silesia, has been assigned to Chanute AFB, Ill., after completing Air Force Basic Training.
Dennis F. Lofing, son of Mrs. Wally Radcliffe of Route 2, Umatilla Ore., has been promoted to sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
75 years ago
March 24, 1948
Fire of undetermined origin completely destroyed the Park City high school gymnasium, a large 38-year-old frame building in the block north of the high school building, Tuesday evening. A residence property, the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Margin, 11 feet north of the gymnasium, was severely damaged but was saved from complete destruction by volunteer fire fighters who battled the flames with pails of water from nearby cisterns. There were assisted near the end by arrival of a tank of water mounted on a truck and equipped with a pressure pump. The gymnasium was erected in 1910 by F.G. Stoltz, at the time in the lumber business, as a recreation center and community hall. The ground floor was for dances and gatherings of large proportions, with club rooms on the second floor. The grand opening dance was June 2, 1910, was attended by 75 couples. The building was sold in March 1928 to the Park City school district, which converted it into a gymnasium.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. John McFate, a son, Saturday, March 20, in a Billings hospital.
Funds for completing the Laurel ball park, land for which was purchased some time ago out of funds voluntarily contributed by business concerns, organizations and the general public, will be sought in an intensive campaign that is to begin next week. It is estimated that an additional $5,500 will be needed to put the park in operation for baseball and football, including night games.
100 years ago
March 28, 1923
With the near approach of the annual municipal election, which occurs April 2, interest is being aroused among local people, resulting in a number of candidates having filed nominating petitions with the city clerk. To date 11 such files have been made. R.A. Richardson, who filed his petition last week, has since withdrawn from the race for Mayor. Filed for the People’s ticket is H.A. Carlisle for mayor. On the same ticket, candidates for aldermen are R. E. Coy, first ward; G.W. Fenton, second ward; Chas. E. Perry, third ward. So far the fourth ward is not represented on this ticket. W.Z. Sausman has been nominated on the Progressive ticket for the office of mayor. Petitions have been filed nominating W.E. Porter for alderman from the first ward; W.C. Phillips, alderman from the second ward; Harry H. Clark, alderman from the gird ward, and J.F. Nicola, alderman from the fourth ward. N.E. Nicholas has been nominated for police judge.