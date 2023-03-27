Defensive Driving course

On page 2 for the Mar. 28, 1973 newspaper: Those who participated in the Laurel Federated Woman’s Club sponsored Defensive Driving course are pictured, left to right, front row, Stellavee Vooters, Mrs. Jo Moon, Mrs. Roy Blohm, Mrs. Bill Ripley, Mrs. Merle Brunsvold, and Mrs. Letha Russell. In the back row are Mrs. Gloria Durrer, David Davenport, Mrs. Wayne Mahan, Patrolman Gene Brown of Columbus, the instructor, and D. Gudgell. 

 Outlook archives

25 years ago

March 25, 1998

