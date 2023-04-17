25 years ago
April 15, 1998
Larry Herman, former Laurel city judge, has filed as a candidate for Yellowstone County Justice of the Peace. The county commission appointed Herman to the post last spring to replace Janet Eschler who was removed from the position by the Montana Supreme Court.
Patti Miller’s office is crammed with 30 years of mementos, accolades, and keepsakes. All the plaques, photos and trophies are leaving with Miller, who is retiring from teaching after being the girls physical education teacher at Laurel Middle School since 1968. She also decided not to try to continue coaching the sport she started in Laurel in 1975 – girls cross country – ending her Montana Hall of Fame career.
Gloria Wester was recently honored as Montana Tourism Person of the Year by Governor Marc Racicot and the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Council during the 24th annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Recreation held in Kalispell.
50 years ago
April 18, 1973
Eight LSH students have been named to represent Laurel at the annual High School Week testing program at Montana State University in Bozeman, April 26 through 28. Named were Barbara Holt, Jack Mahan, Joe Bradley, Mike O’Rear, Contrella Peterson, David Wheeler, Chris Huff, and Marcia Kucera.
With committees busy completing their various tasks and enthusiasm running high and spreading, the Laurel Herbstfest (pronounced Hair-bst-fest) committee continues with plans for the community-wide observance of the German harvest festival, Sept. 29 and 30.
Junior Gary Thompson, in his first varsity meet of the year, fired a 78 to lead the Laurel boys to a third place finish to the Jaycee Invitational Golf Tournament held in Billings. The upper A and AA golfers played the tough Yellowstone Course while the other A and B schools played at Lake Hills. Laurel’s scoring summary: Boys – Gary Thompson, 78; Steve Barrett, 81; Kyle Long, 81; Doug Metzger, 84; Tony Menello, 88. Laurel girls – Apryl Byrne, 61; Lori Peterson, 70; Claudia Fadness, 76.
75 years ago
April 14, 1948
The building at 311 and 313 West Main street was damaged by fire of undetermined origin Monday afternoon. Members of the Laurel volunteer fire department were lauded and thanked by proprietors of two businesses in the building for putting out the fire quickly and with minimum of damage to stocks of merchandise and equipment. The fire appeared to have started in the wall dividing the two businesses, Laurel Plumbing and Heating Co. at 311 and Laurel Sewing Machine and Supply Company at 313, and was making rapid headway when discovered. Members of the fire department thanked were: C.A. Duncan, R.B. Packard, C.A. Herbert, Kenneth Walton, Lou Franzen, John Brohaugh, Dick Sterrett, Chet Scott, Clinton Anderson, Philip Noel, Frank Hartley, Joe Larson, Reynold Frank, Ernie Vogelpohl, Raleigh Easton, Don Scheidecker, Gaylord Easton, Clarence Allex and Ted Neville.
100 years ago
April 18, 1923
The public dance given Saturday evening at the gymnasium building by the Laurel firemen was one of the largest attended social events of the year. The big floor was crowded with dancers, several of whom were from out of town. The event had been advertised by airplane flights over neighboring towns, the flyers distributing handbills announcing the event. The net receipts are expected to total $125 after ticket sales and expenses have been checked.
The Merchants hotel entertained a guest unawares Monday night. Some wayfaring individual not wishing to disturb mine hosts cut a hole in a kitchen screen, then unhooked the latch and entered through a window. The menu selected consisted of half a cake, a whole pie, several doughnuts and some toast, which the visitor made on the kitchen range. Then being satisfied he departed, failing, however, to sign the register.