Laurel's Elsa Watts takes second place in VFW writing competition Apr 7, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Elsa Watts Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elsa Watts. a student at the First Baptist Academy, took second place among middle school students in the district for her essay for the VFW Patriot's Pen competition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Sports Education Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Charles (Chuck) A. Peaton Jr. Dorothy Joan Toillion Long Michael Patrick Pulliam Alan Richard Klebe Sharon Kay Snow Beverly Jody Frank Dale J. Degele More Obituaries Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back