Laurel Schools Superintendent

}Laurel Superintendent Matt Torix discusses plans for potential upgrades to public schools.

 Photo by Torrey Anderson

Laurel Public Schools will ask voters to approve bonds to support improvements to the district’s facilities, including building a new school.

The election is set for May 2. School superintendent Matt Torix has taken on the task of informing the public and has been meeting with community groups, including PTAs and civic organizations. He plans to meet with the Laurel Chamber of Commerce on March 20, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on March 23, and the City Council on April 4.