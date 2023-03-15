Laurel Public Schools will ask voters to approve bonds to support improvements to the district’s facilities, including building a new school.
The election is set for May 2. School superintendent Matt Torix has taken on the task of informing the public and has been meeting with community groups, including PTAs and civic organizations. He plans to meet with the Laurel Chamber of Commerce on March 20, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on March 23, and the City Council on April 4.
“The last thing we want is for people to say, ‘I didn’t know about this,’” Torix said.
Plans are to replace Graff School after issues with the foundation were discovered last year. The new school would be built near the middle school in Mogan Field. It would be open to students in grades three through five. Under the district improvement plan, fifth grade students would be taken out of the middle school. West School would include pre-kindergarten through second grade and South School would be repurposed for school administration offices. The current administration building at 410 Colorado Ave. would eventually be sold.
The net new levy for the elementary district is $57 million and the net new levy for the high school district is $31 million for a combined net levy of $88 million.
Included in the high school levy would be a new softball field, a shop/vo-ag upgrade, improvements to the music wing at the high school, bleacher work in the main gym, and the addition of a small gym for additional practice space.
If the bonds are approved, the completion date for the new school and improvements to other buildings would be fall 2025.
For additional information or to schedule a presentation about the bond election, contact the Laurel school administration office, 406-628-3360.