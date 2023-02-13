Laurel High School State Wrestling placers Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All Laurel High School Wrestling State placers:Elijah Nose #113 4thKonnor Heath #113 6thMichael Moorman #120 5thHolden Hoiness #126 6thAiden Winder #145 5thKade Wersland #152 5thOwen Younger #160 5thBeau Mares #160 6thCamden Johnson #170 1st state champ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geology School Systems Politics Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Dorothy Lorraine Gomer Rodreick Robert Laverne Weathermon Gerald 'Jerry' Crane Pedersen Robert W. Heiser Timothy James (T.J.) Hogan Leslie (Les) Jay Metzger More Obituaries