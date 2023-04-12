Paige Farmer and her daughter Ada show off the window painting at Molly & Friends in support of the school bond election May 2. Farmer said she wants her daughter to receive a quality education and attend a school that is structurally safe.
Paige Farmer and her daughter Ada show off the window painting at Molly & Friends in support of the school bond election May 2. Farmer said she wants her daughter to receive a quality education and attend a school that is structurally safe.
Photo by Jaci Webb
Misty Hull, owner of Laurel’s Main Street Perk, said at a meeting of the Small Business Alliance it was decided that businesses need to bring the bond vote to the community’s attention.
Photo by Jaci Webb
Purple and gold signs are up all over Laurel to encourage voters to vote in the school election May 2.
Photo by Jaci Webb
Cami Nelson, executive director of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, is proud of the Laurel businesses who stepped up to support the school bond.
When Laurel business woman Paige Farmer stood in the March cold painting signs to encourage voters to the support the school bond, she thought of her 4-year-old daughter Ada.
Farmer, who manages Molly & Friends on East Main Street, is like most parents who want a quality education for their children. Farmer worries about Ada’s classes being held in a modular unit or the floor caving in in her classroom. A year ago, a student’s foot went through the floor in a classroom at Graff School. Emergency repairs were made to the school in order to get it open for classes in August, but the repairs are considered a bandaid and not a sustainable option to keep the aging school open for much longer.
So in March when the snow was still blowing, Farmer painted six business windows in the downtown area encouraging a “yes” vote on the bonds. Laurel’s Small Business Alliance came up with the idea at their March meeting and about a dozen downtown businesses, including the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, committed to support the bond.
“We thought it would be helpful to be the ones who support the bond,” Farmer said.
On May 2, Laurel voters will be asked to consider whether they support the school bond. The levy for the elementary district is $57 million and the high school level is $31 million for a combined net levy of $88 million. The School Improvement Plan for the district includes building a new elementary school to replace Graff School, and making improvements to other buildings in the district, including the high school.
Misty Hull, owner of Laurel’s Main Street Perk, said it’s up to the business community to get behind the schools.
“It’s got to be us to believe in it,” Hull said. “I have grandkids coming up in the school district. We are building the future. Little minds need to be fed.”
The School Improvement Plan covers the need for more room to accommodate increasing numbers of students. Hull pointed out that there are several new businesses in town and with them come more workers.
“We need to understand that more people are coming here,” Hull said.
Cami Nelson, executive director of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, echoed Hull’s remarks.
“I see that the kids in the community need a better learning environment. The kids just need it. It’s not a want, it’s a need. They are the future,” Nelson said.
Nelson sees the value in having local businesses get behind the bond.
“It shows we are supporting the community and the families,” Nelson said. “I think it’s great seeing all the businesses coming together. It warms my heart that there’s so much support for the schools.”
Purple and gold yard signs have also gone up all over town. The Laurel Education Foundation put up 120 signs and the Laurel School District also put up signs. Gretchen Paulson, president of the Laurel Education Foundation, said the independent, non-profit 501c 3 organization has a mission to support and enhance student learning.
“We are here to share information about the bond issues happening in the district,” Paulson said. “We cannot tell voters how to vote. We are helping get the word out.”
Because the foundation and the school district cannot ask for a “yes” vote, the business owners are trying to step up and fill that need for a voice.
“We thought it would be helpful if the businesses are the ones who support the schools. We’ll be the voice,” Farmer said.