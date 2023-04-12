When Laurel business woman Paige Farmer stood in the March cold painting signs to encourage voters to the support the school bond, she thought of her 4-year-old daughter Ada.

Farmer, who manages Molly & Friends on East Main Street, is like most parents who want a quality education for their children. Farmer worries about Ada’s classes being held in a modular unit or the floor caving in in her classroom. A year ago, a student’s foot went through the floor in a classroom at Graff School. Emergency repairs were made to the school in order to get it open for classes in August, but the repairs are considered a bandaid and not a sustainable option to keep the aging school open for much longer.