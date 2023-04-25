Q: Briefly tell us about yourself. Are you married and do you have children in the district?

I was born and raised in Yellowstone and Carbon Counties and my wife Beth and I reside in Laurel where all three of our children Connor, Alexandra and Annika attended Laurel Public Schools. I am a partner/investor in two local businesses The VUE and BREW movie theater in downtown Laurel and Urapeein Porta Pots. Our family has lived in Montana, Missouri, and Pennsylvania throughout the past 34 years and we have resided within the city of Laurel the past 13 years. I am faith centered, family focused and I strongly believe that successful schools are both a precursor to and a by-product of a strong and vibrant community. My family has always been very community focused while hosting many fundraisers and events at the theater in addition to being involved in Relay for Life as I am a two-time cancer survivor.