Q: Briefly tell us about yourself. Are you married and do you have children in the district?
I was born and raised in Yellowstone and Carbon Counties and my wife Beth and I reside in Laurel where all three of our children Connor, Alexandra and Annika attended Laurel Public Schools. I am a partner/investor in two local businesses The VUE and BREW movie theater in downtown Laurel and Urapeein Porta Pots. Our family has lived in Montana, Missouri, and Pennsylvania throughout the past 34 years and we have resided within the city of Laurel the past 13 years. I am faith centered, family focused and I strongly believe that successful schools are both a precursor to and a by-product of a strong and vibrant community. My family has always been very community focused while hosting many fundraisers and events at the theater in addition to being involved in Relay for Life as I am a two-time cancer survivor.
What is your educational and career background?
My undergraduate studies were performed at North Central University (Theology/Youth Ministry) and Rocky Mountain College (Psychology). My graduate studies were performed at Temple University (Educational Psychology) and Duquesne University (Business Ethics). The majority of my career has centered around the education and development of students. My professional career began in 1992 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings while I served as the Director of Residence Life. I continued my career in higher education as Director of Student Development at Central Methodist University in Missouri where I managed student retention, career services, residence life, foodservice, and campus activities. In 1999, our family moved to Hershey, Pennsylvania, as Beth and I accepted positions at The Milton Hershey School, a private K-12 home and school for 1,500 underprivileged children. We served as houseparents of ten young men for four years providing them with parental guidance, academic support and the development of social skills. In 2003 I moved into administration at The Milton Hershey School as Senior Division Director for Home Life. As director I was charged with program development, staff training & development, experiential learning, contract negotiation, operations, and program continuity. In 2008, after enduring a two year battle with cancer, Beth and I made the decision to move back to Montana and closer to family. Back in Montana I began serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch until 2013 when my family invested in and reopened the movie theater in Laurel just prior to my second cancer diagnosis. In 2018, my son Connor, Beth and I purchased Urapeein Porta Pots.
Why are you running for the Laurel School Board?
I am running for a position as Laurel School Trustee as a service to our community. Our schools are an extension of our community and at the heart of every healthy community. Public schools are the conduit the district, county and state have chosen to fund as the primary method to educate our children. I believe the investment every tax payer makes should result in clear evidence that students are growing and gaining in competencies and skills. The most recent data provided through the National Center for Education Statistics and the Montana Department of Education place Laurel Schools in the lower 50% of schools in the state for achievement in math and English based on standardized testing. I believe that responsibility and accountability rests with the school trustees in the development of sound policies and practices reflecting desired outcomes for staff and students. An effective Board of Trustees will direct through policy, guidance and evaluation a superintendent who actively leads the district and serves as the executive. A great school relies on leadership, parental support, qualified engaged faculty/staff, intentional culture, a rigorous curriculum, opportunities for students to engage/practice, and an indisputable connection with the community. The development of our children in our schools should never be approached as a 13 year process, but in 13 one-year processes. Perhaps even 52 quarters of development. I am excited to hear plans about increased experiential learning for middle and high school students with the enhanced Career and Technical Education. However, that excitement shouldn’t be perceived as a lack of my support for college preparatory work. I simply believe that there is a large population of students who would benefit and thrive through a hybrid model of education/experience. Our schools should reflect and embrace changes in information and technology to prepare our students for an ever changing workforce and world while emphasizing critical thinking and interpersonal skills crucial for resiliency in the adaptation for change.
What strengths will you bring to a School Board trustee position?
Strengths I will bring to the Board of Trustees are fiscal management & stewardship, policy development, planning, contract negotiations, government relations, community connections, enrollment and retention practices, asking tough questions, and evaluation. I believe I will make a strong trustee by empowering leaders within the district to lead and create an environment (culture) where everyone in the district grows according to stated goals and objectives while holding leaders accountable to those district goals and objectives.
What do you believe is the most pressing issue or need for Laurel Public Schools?
The obvious pressing issue is facilities and the overwhelming amount of deferred maintenance which not only creates an unsafe environment but serves as an unnecessary distraction to the everyday process of educating students.
In the development of learning/experiential spaces, the most important aspects of a trustee’s role is the ability to research best practices, involve stakeholders, assess community/workforce demands, assess career and post secondary opportunities, apply vision, and be the best steward possible for the investors in the district (taxpayers).
I believe there are more pressing issues for the district in student achievement, student retention/graduation rates, organizational culture, the delivery of education and student engagement. The community of Laurel is full of resources (human and business capital) to ensure our schools emulate their true value in our community. The task of bringing stakeholders together at the table will be essential to ensure that our schools reflect the best that we desire.