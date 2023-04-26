Joliet valedictorian Carson May encourages younger students to be persistent Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Joliet valedictorian Carson May worked at doing his best in school in order to be set for the future. He didn't set out to be valedictorian, it just happened through his hard work.May's parents are Carly and Nathan May, and his siblings are Alyssa, Ivan, Nick, and Jakob.2. Personally I feel honored that the school recognizes me academically.3. My goal was never to actually be one of the top students academically. I simply wanted to do my best at school to be set for the future.4. I quite enjoyed chemistry. I found the lab really enjoyable and the teacher is wonderful.5. My biggest challenge in school was when Covid shut down the schools and we had to do online learning. The way I overcame this challenge was just trying to be persistent.6. I’m most proud of the friends I’ve made during my time at school.7. The person I would consider my biggest role model would be my mom because she had to raise 5 kids and go to school to become a nurse.8. I was life flown twice. Once when I was born and the other when I had a mass in my brain.9. Talk to your teachers. They want you to pass as much as you want to pass. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Melanie Beth Kanuit Jean Carroll Thompson Larry Bales Richard Linger Williams Dorothy Virginia Smith Robert David Justain Hendrickson Dorothy Long More Obituaries Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back