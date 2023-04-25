Jessica Carstens

Q: Briefly tell us about yourself. Are you married and have children in the district?
I am originally from Virginia and moved to Montana from Kentucky in 2012. I served in the U.S. Army for several years and since 2009, have continued my public service as an employee with the Federal Government.
I am married and have two children in the Laurel School District.
Q: What is your educational and career background?
The majority of my career has been spent as a Paralegal in the U.S. Army and after leaving the service in 2003, I worked in the private sector for several years before coming back to work as a Paralegal for the Federal Government.
Q: Why are you running for the local school board?
Public school districts all across the country are struggling with cultural issues and what curriculum and literature is appropriate for children. I think we have to be aware of these issues and be willing to have constructive conversations with parents about educational requirements, school safety, and ever- changing cultural norms. I am interested in the success of all students in the district as they are the future leaders of our country. It is vitally important that we offer children opportunities to learn and grow in a safe environment, and to provide them a quality education that will prepare them for success in their adult lives.
Q: What strengths will you bring to a School Board trustee position?
I will bring to this position a sincere interest in advocating for sound public education, a strong willingness to communicate with the community, and a commitment to work with others for the betterment of the school district. I will work with other board members, administrators, parents, and the local community to address the issues affecting the Laurel School District while being respectful of others and their viewpoints.
Q: What do you believe is the most pressing issue or need for Laurel Public Schools?
There are a host of challenges facing school districts across the nation today. In addition to navigating cultural issues, there is a range of other matters such as curriculum/assessments, funding, safety, and school discipline, to name but a few. The most pressing need for the Laurel Public schools is to be able to secure the funding to invest in critical infrastructure improvements for both the elementary and high school. This funding will also allow the district to address overcrowding, make necessary repairs, and strengthen school safety. I look forward to working with the school board, administrators, teachers, parents, and the community to continue giving children an exceptional educational experience in the Laurel Public Schools.