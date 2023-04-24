Jean Carroll Thompson, 81, was born June 27, 1941, in Suffolk, Virginia. She was the daughter of Elizabeth "Gertrude" Riggs and George D. Morris. Jean Carroll passed away suddenly Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home in Billings, Montana. Jean Carroll spent her childhood and youth in North Carolina. She graduated from the University of North Carolina and started her teaching career in the public schools. She continued her education at the University of Tennessee and the University of South Carolina where she met her husband Keith Thompson and they moved to Laurel Montana in 1971. While living in Laurel, she obtained her Montana K-12 certification at Eastern Montana College. She started several businesses in Laurel starting with a private kindergarten. The Kinder Kloset came next followed by the Laurel Bus Depot. In the early 90's she went to work for Kelly Accounting in Billings and enjoyed preparing taxes.
Jean Carroll loved to socialize and reach out to improve her community. Throughout the years she was involved in several Non-Profit organizations and groups including Birthday Club, Laurel Women in Business, Laurel Federated Woman's Club, Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86, Zelda Rebekah Lodge #14, Billings Star IOOF Lodge #41, Bright N' Beautiful, ADK, Eastern Star, Herbstfest, Rotana, Laurel Arts and Crafts Guild and Girl Scouts. She represented Laurel at the State level for several organizations including Montana State President General Federation of Woman's Clubs (GFWC) and Montana State President Rebekah Assembly. She also served as the Treasurer for the Bright N' Beautiful board in Yellowstone County and served on the Laurel Centennial Committee. For several years, she also served as an Election Judge in Laurel. In 1986, she co-founded Christmas to Remember which has been her yearly signature event for the past 30 plus years. Her dedicated labor towards her volunteer activities created many community events and raised funds for various projects including years of scholarships for graduating seniors. In addition to her club meetings, she enjoyed playing pinochle, bridge, bingo, and completing the daily jumble and sudoku from the paper. She also loved to plan parties and decorate Christmas trees with her various collections.
Jean Carroll was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Lowthorp, her father, George Morris and her brother, Douglas Morris. She is survived by her husband Keith Thompson; daughter Rhonda Thompson of New Mexico; daughter Adeia Thompson of Montana; son Derek Thompson of Arizona; daughter Chanda Mendoza of California; grandson, Dane Thompson; granddaughter, Carsie Mendoza; sister Sarah Thompson of Alabama; sister-in-law Gwynn Morris of North Carolina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Smith Funeral Chapel – West, 304 34th Street West, Billings, Montana 59102. 406 656-2924 www.smithfuneralchapels.com If preferred, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Laurel Public Library, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department or a nonprofit of your choice.