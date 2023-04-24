Ron Rains and Terry Fink

In the April 22, 1998 Laurel Outlook, Terry Fink and Sculptor Ron Rains admire Rains’ pheasant, the newest addition to Fink’s wildlife collection in front of the Caboose Saloon on West Main. Fink has one of the largest wildlife sculpture collections in the country.

25 years ago

April 22, 1998