25 years ago
April 22, 1998
Four Joliet educators were successful applicants for a US West Foundation “Connecting Teachers with Technology” award which includes nearly $24,00 in cash, computers and training. The Joliet Schools team members are Evelyn Fischer, Karen Bell, Wes Coy, and Leo Loranz.
When the doors open and the Class of 1998 races boldly into its future this June, it will be followed by a longtime Laurel teacher. He will leave the district a little more slowly, perhaps, than his students, but he will go with as many dreams for his future. The district will say “adios” to its high school Spanish teacher, John Stratton, at the end of this school year. After 28 years teaching Spanish to Laurel students, he has decided to pursue a writing career.
The following Laurel High School students earned academic all-state honors while competing in winter sports. Wrestling – Bryan Reiter 3.5, Andy Kautz 3.6, Ryan Mayes 4.0, Vince Henman 3.8, Cy Mogan 4.0, Dustin Adams 3.5, Pat Johnson 4.0, and Robbie Thompson 4.0. Volleyball – Annie Deming 4.0, Stephanie Hageman 4.0, Jenelle Johnson 4.0, and Meagan Kerns 4.0. Basketball – Ben Trerise 4.0, Brett Woods 3.6, Alex Russell 3.5, Scott Bailey 3.5, Matt Kimmet 3.5, Vitor Serafim 3.5, and Cole Roberson 3.6. Cheerleading – Emily Doan 3.6 and Melissa Wardell 3.6.
The 1998 Prom Royalty for Joliet are King Luke Fischer and Queen Anna Evertz. Laurel Prom King and Queen are J.T. Tanskanen and Tonya Bradley, with Prince and Princess Josh Apple and Kimber McGillen.
50 years ago
April 25, 1973
A tangled mess is still in the process of being untangled as line crews for Mountain Bell work 11 hours a day trying to restore service to all their customers. The wires and hundreds of poles fell before the onslaught of a blizzard that blasted through this area Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning. Unofficially winds were clocked as high as 90 miles per hour. Many rural residents are still without power and telephone service. REA linemen have been working to restore service, but the damage is so great as to make it a slow process.
Five Laurel Senior High School senior girls and five senior boys were named this week as candidates for Prom King and Queen. Candidates named were Pat Belinak, Steven Moran, Marcus Riojas, Robbie Harris, Dan Turcotte, Cheri Moran, Renda Bickford, Diane Mogan, Dawn Hodges, and Kristi Strever.
Joe Bradley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bradley, was presented an award and check for being named the winner on the Americanism and Government tests given recently by the Laurel American Legion Auxiliary in cooperation with the Laurel Senior High School.
The Park City High School cheerleaders were elected last week. They were Jeanne Eide, Shelley Kober, Debbie Stephens and Laura Benner.
75 years ago
April 21, 1948
Montana farm land to the extent of 202,000 acres will be benefitted by the Yellow Tail or Big Horn river dam near Hardin, H.W. Bunston of that city told Laurel Rotary club at a luncheon Tuesday. It will be in a canyon 62 miles long, will have a total height of 510 feet, will rise 487 feet above the river bed and will irrigate 55,000 acres of land to the west, said to be the largest body of compact irrigable land left in Montana.
Russell Barr was elected chairman of the board of school district No. 7 at the annual reorganization meeting Saturday evening. Dr. I.N. Smith was elected vice chairman and Miss Rosella Fritz was reappointed clerk and administration secretary. In addition to Barr and Smith other members of the board are Jackson Parker, Jr., Charles Giblin and Frank Hartley.
Saturday the Locomotives track team will engage in its first of three meets against men from Columbus, Red Lodge and Billings at Public Schools stadium. Coach Leon Foote will take his entire squad and except for the competition from the Flying Broncs, figures on coming home with a share of the honors. Laurel’s best bet seems to be in the field events, with Dick Nelson tossing both discuss and the shot put close to the meet records. Sonny Wold has been throwing the javelin well enough to equal anything his opponents will do. Bob Tinnes will compete in the discuss as well as the high jump and the high hurdles. Vernon Allwin and Keith Willis are slated for the 440, Jim Chittick and Paul Gabel in the half mile, while Ralph Hodges and Dick Sparlin going the mile run. Jim Phillips will likely tackle both, the low and high hurdles to complete the entries.
100 years ago
April 25, 1923
Reorganization of the school board was effected at a meeting required by law last Saturday evening. Geo. W. Graff was re-elected chairman of the board, and the new member, F.A. Parker was present and qualified for the office to which he was recently elected. H.C. Knudsen was re-elected vice chairman, and E.L. Fenton was re-elected clerk at the same salary as heretofore. In appointing the standing committees, the chairman named Evert and Calvert for the teachers committee; Knudsen and Parker, purchasing; Knudsen and Calvert, buildings and grounds; Parker and Evert, auditing. Superintendent Graff is a member of the several committees by virtue of his office.
L.A. Nutting was at the headgate of the Old Mill ditch today in connection with the work of repairing and strengthening the headgate, which takes water for the ditch from the Yellowstone river near Park City. The irrigation ditches which are prepared, expect no difficulty in securing an ample supply of water this year, as the snow in the mountains is unusually heavy.