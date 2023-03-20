West School

In 1973, West school workers, left to right, standing are Cheryl Wood, Kristi Hoklin, and Robin Frank; sitting, Christina Michael and Becky Bowers. Librarians pictured show how they glue book pockets, open new books, and straighten the books on the shelves. Mrs. Louis Crow is librarian in all three elementary schools. 

 Photo by Donna Kilpatrick

25 years ago

March 18, 1998