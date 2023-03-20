25 years ago
March 18, 1998
The Laurel Zoning Commission reversed an earlier zoning request denial and approved the zoning change sought by Vince and Debbie Ricci. If the Laurel City Council agrees with the zoning commission, the Ricci’s will be able to build a new grocery store on the vacant block, the site of the old North School, located on First Avenue North, just across from Thomson Park.
A proposal by Laurel’s school superintendent to shift three Laurel school administrators to different positions met heavy resistance from administrators when the plan was unveiled last week. However, school board members felt the proposal raised some issues that deserved consideration. The school board members listed for half an hour to staff opposed to the change after Superintendent Al McMilin revealed reorganizational suggestions that would eliminate one full time administrator.
James Easton, a 6-1 senior, earned all-state recognition for Class A basketball for the 1997-98 season. Easton was selected to the first team, all-conference, also. Laurel junior Chris Beery and senior Scott Bailey earned honorable mention, all conference. Easton also made the All State Class A tournament team along with junior teammate Nate Bailey.
Teams need a seventh player in volleyball – Miss Momentum. After a strong, quick start, Momentum quit the Park City squad, and the Panthers won one match and lost two at the Southern C Divisional Tournament in Billings Friday and Saturday, ending their 1998 prep volleyball campaign.
The Laurel Mat Burners wrestling club held it’s first USAW Laurel Mat Burners East-West Tournament Sunday. Cadet Lee Weis and Junior Ryan Mayes won quick pin awards among wrestlers from Montana and Wyoming.
50 years ago
March 21, 1973
Fourteen students earned a perfect 4.00 grade point average or straight A’s to lead the fourth sixth weeks honor roll issued last week by W.A. West, high school principal. Earning the perfect grades were Doreen Job, Contrella Peterson, Doug Swenson, Shelia Lovgren, David Wheeler, Ed Neibauer, Cindy Blohm, Patricia Shoaff, Barb Holt, Valerie Reiter, Janine Wuertz, Renda Bickford, Sherri Frank, and Jack Mahan.
Five new records went down in the books for Laurel Senior High School after this season. Of these, four of them were individual marks and was for a team total. Laurel set a mark of 100% for a new free throw percentage mark in the record book. This was attained in the State Tournament this year in the semifinal game against Miles City when the hot shooting Locomotives hit their free throw for the game. All of the other records were set by senior standout center Steve Barrett. Barrett smashed a previous record held by Jim Foster for the most career points scored. Foster played a total of four years on the varsity for the Locomotives, and scored a total of 978 points. Steve, in playing out this third and final year, bypassed Foster about midseason, and went on to set a mark which will hardly be equaled in present day basketball. Barrett tallied a career total of 1178 points in his stay in Laurel. Along with a great scoring career, Barrett set three more marks for Laurel, two by rebounding, and one for recoveries.
Winners of the 1973 Montana Power Co., agricultural education scholarship competition are Robert Story of Park City and David Kelsey of Bridger, both sophomore agricultural education majors at Montana State University.
75 years ago
March 17, 1948
The Congregational Church at 301 Durland avenue will have its public address system completed and ready for use next Sunday and during Holy week, the pastor, Rev. H.C. Haemmelmann, reported this week. Other recent installations at the church are new lights in the choir loft and hat holders in the pews. Children to be confirmed Palm Sunday and received into church membership are Marjorie Brester, Mardella Eggert, Dorothy Frank, Vivian Frank, Martha Fox, Joyce Hart, Marian Hart, LaDonna Henry, Mary Jane Michael, Betty Michael, Betty Jo Nelson, Bernice Ostwalt, Betty Sorg, Gertrude Kaufman, Lloyd Aman, Norman Aman, George Bangert, Pete Brano, Donald Frank, James Frank, Gordon Frank, Raymond Frank, James Frickel, Wilmer Hart, Donald Kukus, Edward Michael, Melvin Ruff, Henry Weschenfelder and Leo Yeager.
Tubman’s Food Mart advertised a 2 lb. jar of Monarch Peanut Butter 63 cents, 2 bottles Heinz Ketchup 57 cents, Packer’s Olive Oil Shampoo and Packer’s Pine Tar Shampoo - 2 bottles for only 59 cents.
Brownie Scouts of Laurel, their mothers, leaders, committee mothers and Scout association members met to honor the thirty-sixth anniversary of scouting. The Pledge to the Flag was led by Sandra Bradford of Troop 12. Brownie Smile Song was led by Winona Denny. The Juliette Lowe Birthday Fund was presented by Barbara Williams of troop 8. The welcome was by Mary Ellen Albertus. There are now over 100 Brownies in Laurel. Troops 5, 6 and 8 consist, of Brownies at the North School. Troops 7 and 10 are Brownies of the South school, and troops 12 and 13 are East school Brownies.
100 years ago
March 21, 1923
A fire about 3 o’clock Monday morning destroyed a property belonging to Jacob Miller, situated south of the tracks. The fire was discovered by members of a freight train crew. The local department responded, but were unable to save the structure, which was leased and George Valkar who was sleeping in a rear room was rescued in a stupefied condition, resulting from smoke and heat. Miller, the owner, states his loss of structure and contents amounts to $7,500 a part of which was covered by insurance.
Certificates were given by the Gregg Publishing company of Chicago to the following students who successfully passed the test in senior typewriting: Audrey Concannon, Myrna McNeil and Edith Huston. The test was for an average speed of 40 or more words per minute and for artistic arrangement of test material.
The Park City “Crescendo” club met at the home of Mrs. Ellis Smith. Each member making part gave the life of the composer of their respective number. Women composers were studied exclusively. Participating were Lila Mae Lofgren, Bernice Goodall, Mrs Donna Paisley, Edna Mae Cram, Dora Leone, Mrs. Clara Johnson, Mary Olive Hansford, Ethel Fry, and Annabel Vandenhook.