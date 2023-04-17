Dorothy Long

Dorothy Long was born on June 28,1930 in Eagle Grove, Iowa the first of 5 children to Harlan and Marcella Emerick Toillion. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Eagle Grove High School and then the University Of Northern Iowa with a degree in Elementary Education. It was at UNI that she met the love of her life Max, who was a history major and a member of the wrestling team.

In 1951 Dorothy was united in marriage to Max Eugene Long in her hometown of Eagle Grove. They began their life together by moving to Laurel, Montana where Max had taken a position with the Farmers Union Refinery and Dorothy was in high demand as a school teacher who had just moved to to town.