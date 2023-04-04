Boxers

In the April 4, 1973 Laurel Outlook, One might wonder who gets hurt the most, the slugger or the slugee, in this case, 57 pound Jerry Kroh, lands a left to the jaw of 60 pound Joe Riesinger in one of the 15-bout exhibition smokers held Thursday night in the IOOF Hall.

 Photo by Bruce Ready

25 years ago April 1, 1998

When Laurel voters go to the polls this month, they will decide whether to support the school district’s elementary and high school levies and building reserves. They will also cast their votes in two uncontested bids for the school board. Running unopposed for the board are incumbents Merrill Watkins and Marvin Carter. They are each seeking re-election to three-year terms on the board.