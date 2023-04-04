25 years ago April 1, 1998
When Laurel voters go to the polls this month, they will decide whether to support the school district’s elementary and high school levies and building reserves. They will also cast their votes in two uncontested bids for the school board. Running unopposed for the board are incumbents Merrill Watkins and Marvin Carter. They are each seeking re-election to three-year terms on the board.
Births were announced for Riley Nicole Kilber, Alyssa Rae Dawes, Magdalene Louise Meyer, Lauren Junila Emineth, and Liam Silas Cann.
Laurel area farmer Tom Robertus had one of the best yields of corn in the state this last year. Robertus’ field had a yield of 181.84 bushels of corn per acre, in the irrigated class.
A school district policy of hiring varsity head coaches who are teachers or administrators leaves the future of two Laurel mentors in question — Patti Miller and Lisa Handley. Meanwhile, the Laurel School District will continue to hire assistant coaches from outside the workforce.
Three Laurel teachers have been selected for the 1998 edition of Who’s Who in American Teachers. The three teachers represent a combined total of 59 years of teaching experience. To be selected for Who’s Who, the instructors had to be nominated by a former student. They are West School second grade teacher Leslyn Johnson, Graff School third grade teacher Carla Garner and Graff School third grade teacher Paula Mandeville.
When the school bell rights for the last time this spring, the Laurel School District will say good-bye to its longest standing “temporary” employee, high school secretary Rickie Little. When hired in 1972 by then superintendent John Lackman, Little was only supposed to work for a couple of weeks for the district. Twenty-six years later she is finally cleaning out her desk and calling it a day.
50 years ago April 4, 1973
The annual school election for School District 7 will be held Saturday, April 7 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. in the junior high school library. Sam Mourich is the only candidate for the three-year trustee post.
John Magnus, Beth Foley, Jay Story, Jack Mahan, Tom Buska, Shelley George and Connie Kukes will represent Laurel Senior High School at the state speech drama meet after placing in the top five in their respective categories at the District meet held in late March. Thomas Kilpatrick is LSH speech coach.
Laurel Mayor Louis M. Yovetich tallied a convincing 1,066 votes in Tuesday’s election and will serve as the city’s mayor for an additional four years.
Bouts were held as part of the Sonny O’Day annual boxing show featuring local inter-city talent in the voice amateur boxing classes age 10 to 16 years of age. The show was sponsored by Eagles Aerie No. 2564. The matches were well received before a wonderful crowd, O’Day said. Boys participating were Jim Kelly, 57 pounds vs. Tim Kappel, 55 pounds; Calvin Herman, 57 pounds vs Todd Taylor, 60 pounds; Steven Bygren, 75 pounds vs Vernon Kennedy, 78 pounds; Tim Adams 100 pounds, vs. Tom Forrester, 93 pounds; Pat Budge, 71 pounds vs. Glen Budge, 69 pounds; Mike DuFresne, 60 pounds vs. John Nash, 61 pounds; Jim Edmunds, 50 pounds vs. vs. Ken Edmunds, 49 pounds; Gary Altman, 90 pounds vs. Mark Elsenpeter, 88 pounds; Joe Riesinger, 60 pounds vs. Jerry Kroh 57 pounds; Larry Keller, 120 pounds vs. Darwin Redman, 129 pounds; Wayne Kennedy 152 pounds vs. Frank Redman, 154 pounds; Dan Riojas, 122 pounds vs. Sam Walters, 125 Mitch Werner, 85 pounds vs. Doug (Spider) Metzger of Park City, 89 pounds; and in the title match, Gerry Keller, 126 vs. Larry Werner, 127 pounds.
75 years ago March 31, 1948
The campaign for funds to complete the Laurel athletic park, on which nearly $8,700 has been spent and which should have an additional $5,500 or more, is meeting a cordial reception, early reports from the soliciting committees. Paul Wold said this week that the workers hope to have the job done by April 10 so that the park can be completed and put into operation this summer for junior and adult baseball and can be used next fall for football. The completion plans are for installing lights for night playing, bleacher sections and, if there is enough money, a public address system.
100 years ago April 4, 1923
By a majority of 82 H.A. Carlisle was elected mayor of Laurel at the municipal election Monday. Turner H. Early was elected city treasurer, succeeding himself in office; George Lonne was elected police judge; R.E. Coy, alderman from the first ward; G.W. Fenton, alderman from the second ward; Charles Perry, alderman from the third ward, and J.F. Nicola, alderman from the fourth ward.
The pupils of the high school have recently organized a literary society which they have named “The Philharmonic Society.” The officers elected were: President, Howard Wilkins; vice president, Mae Pope; secretary, Edna Funk; treasurer, Bryant Nutting. Program committee: Leslie Wilkins and Kate Rugg.