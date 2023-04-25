Brittani Hunter

Tell us about yourself. Are you married and do you have children in the district?
I have been a part of the Laurel community going on 10 years now. I currently have one child in the district and one was attending until the end of last year.
Tell us about yourself. Are you married and do you have children in the district?
I have been a part of the Laurel community going on 10 years now. I currently have one child in the district and one was attending until the end of last year.
Q: What is your educational and career background?
I moved to Billings in 99' to attend college at MSU-B. I went to school for a Bachelor's in Fine Art and discovered afterwards that I needed to jump into a "job" that paid more than a dream. In 2003 I started working for a local title company and became fascinated with the real estate industry. From there, I have worked in 3 main branches of the real estate market, including escrow/title, lending and now I am a managing partner with Coldwell Banker the Brokers which is a Real Estate firm in Billings.
Q: Why are you running for the Laurel School Board?
3 1/2 years ago, I felt I had a voice to use and decided to step into the role of Trustee of Laurel Public Schools. Since then I have discovered I love to be able to make a difference for our student body, our community and the district I serve. Being a part of this district in the capacity of Trustee's is an honor to be able to give back as my civic duty and make a small yet power change.
Q: What strengths will you bring to a School Board trustee position?
I feel one of my strengths is honesty. I am honest to a fault, it's even displayed on my facial expressions at times. I personally know this is a difficult duty and one that takes character and pride in one's ability to be able to make decisions for the "whole" district and community. I am also one that is direct and has a voice that is willing to stand up and make a decision that should be the greatest outcome for all.
5.
Q: What do you believe is the most pressing issue or need for Laurel Public Schools?
I believe this current board has directly come to the community with some of the most pressing and challenging issues. We need to give our students the best possible educational facilities we can. This starts at the kindergarten level all the way up to our seniors who will be embarking on their future once they graduate from LPS. The question is, have we given each of our students amazing learning opportunities, without exception? This bond will NOT just affect the outside of our buildings, it will have a huge impact on our students daily lives. Which will in return give them a step up in their futures.
Jaci, I know you only have so much room for each candidate, so I will just leave my answers short. But this has my heart, I have poured myself into this community and I want to keep giving as I believe this is where God wants me.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.