HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte on March 13 signed a historic tax package into law, providing Montanans the largest tax cut in state history.
Joined by members of the 68th Legislature, Gov. Gianforte signed into law six bills to provide Montanans tax rebates and permanent, long-term tax relief.
Gov. Gianforte lowered the income tax rate most Montanans pay from 6.75 to 5.9%, a proposal introduced in his Budget for Montana Families. When the governor took office in 2021, the rate was 6.9%.
To help lower-income working Montanans and incentivize work, the bill also triples the earned income tax credit.
Taken together, SB 121 provides more than $500 million in permanent income tax relief for Montanans over the next three years.
The bill’s sponsor, Senator Becky Beard, R-Elliston, celebrated the signing, saying, “Minimizing tax liability on my neighbors here in Montana is a priority I share with the governor. This will help our economy and put more money in folks’ pockets.
Gov. Gianforte also delivered Montana homeowners property tax relief on March 13, signing HB 222 into law. Sponsored by Rep. Tom Welch, R-Dillon, HB 222 provides a $500 property tax rebate to homeowners for their primary residence in 2023 and 2024, totaling over $280 million in relief.
The governor also signed into law HB 192, providing Montana income taxpayers with rebates of up to $1,250. Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings introduced and carried HB 192.
After providing property and income tax relief, the governor signed HB 221 to simplify Montana’s complex and unclear capital gains system to support families, homeowners, retirees, farmers, and ranchers.
After tripling the business equipment tax exemption in 2021, the governor today increased the exemption to $1 million for every small business in Montana, a priority proposal in his Budget for Montana Families. Sponsored by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, HB 212 eliminates the business equipment tax burden for more than 5,000 Montana small businesses, taken together with efforts from last session.
To round out the tax relief bill signing, Gov. Gianforte signed SB 124, a measure introduced in his budget and carried through legislation by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, to modernize Montana’s corporate tax code to boost job creation and investment.
The governor specifically highlighted his proposed permanent, refundable $1,200 child tax credit for working families, his proposed $7,500 adoption tax credit, his proposed plan to repair state-run facilities, his proposed plan to increase the state’s housing supply, and his proposed plan to create a local disaster resiliency fund to reduce the risk of disaster in Montana communities.