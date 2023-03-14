Governor Gianforte

Governor Gianforte signs historic tax cut bills on March 13.

 Courtesy photo

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte on March 13 signed a historic tax package into law, providing Montanans the largest tax cut in state history.

Joined by members of the 68th Legislature, Gov. Gianforte signed into law six bills to provide Montanans tax rebates and permanent, long-term tax relief.