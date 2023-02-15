In a meeting held on Feb. 14, Laurel City Council members approved a resolution entering into an agreement with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to continue to provide services for animal control in the city. The agreement solidifies a fee structure for use of the facility. In previous years, the shelter has provided housing for animals to the city free of charge. "Historically we have utilized Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they have not charged us anything that I'm aware of for 23 years," says Chief of Police Stan Langve in his address to council. Going forward, the City of Laurel will be assessed a yearly fee of $5,000 for use of the shelter. The new contract is only for dogs, but can be modified if the needs of the city change. The agreement also gives Laurel Animal Control the ability to make use of veterinary services provided by the shelter in cases where a dog needs medical care. Laurel Animal Control does not currently have such a resource in place. The shelter has also formalized agreements with the City of Billings, and recently negotiated terms with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office that provide similar services. Council members approved the resolution in an 8-0 vote.
Other items on the agenda included a resolution allowing Mayor Dave Waggoner to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the Operation and Cost Sharing for Public Transportation Services with the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County. This is an essential component of the Laurel Transit Program, a service that provides door-to-door transportation services to residents, including rides to Billings on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month. Council members approved the resolution in an 8-0 vote.
Council members also voted to approve a resolution allowing Mayor Waggoner to accept a service order from ClearGov, Inc., a company that provides computer software intended to assist with organizing the City budget. City Clerk/Treasurer Kelly Strecker gave a presentation that detailed the various improvements that the software will provide to streamline the City's budgeting process. Constituent concerns over the program's cost of $10,000 for a three-year license was enough to make council member Michelle Mize vote no on the resolution. Strecker says that the company offered a discounted rate down from $21,000 per year. The resolution was passed in a 7-1 vote.