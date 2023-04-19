Richard Linger Williams passed away on March 19, 2023 at the age of 79. He had resided at the Maryville nursing home in Beaverton, Ore., for the previous 6 months.
Richard was born December 22, 1943 and grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School where he was a member of Laurelaires and played trombone in the band. From the time he was young he had a fascination with trains. When he moved to Greensboro, NC Richard became very involved with a model railroad club where he made many good friends and spent many hours creating model layouts. It was during this time that he began building model railroad engines, cars and cabooses. He became so proficient at this intricate art that he had people from all over the U.S. asking him to build pieces for them. Although this became a small business for him, it was really a labor of love.
Richard was born to R. Merritt and Thelma Williams. He was the first born and had three siblings – Olivia, Daniel and Edith. His parents and sister Edith preceded him in death.
He is survived by sons Aaron (Stephanie) and Austin (Jamie). Richard was very proud of his sons and their wives and when he talked about them his face would light with love. He is also survived by his brother Daniel(Dodie), sister Olivia Bridges(Pat), nieces Daineen Clikeman(Todd) and Emma Williams.
Richard had a brain aneurism and stroke at the age of 37 and endured many months of physical therapy. Although he was never able to work again in a traditional job, he didn’t stop living and learning. And, he was grateful for his life; even though he was often given lemons he maintained a great sense of humor and always spoke with thoughtfulness and kindness.
Interment will be at the Laurel cemetery at an, as yet, undetermined time.