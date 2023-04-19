Richard Linger Williams

Richard Linger Williams passed away on March 19, 2023 at the age of 79. He had resided at the Maryville nursing home in Beaverton, Ore., for the previous 6 months.

Richard was born December 22, 1943 and grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School where he was a member of Laurelaires and played trombone in the band. From the time he was young he had a fascination with trains. When he moved to Greensboro, NC Richard became very involved with a model railroad club where he made many good friends and spent many hours creating model layouts. It was during this time that he began building model railroad engines, cars and cabooses. He became so proficient at this intricate art that he had people from all over the U.S. asking him to build pieces for them. Although this became a small business for him, it was really a labor of love.