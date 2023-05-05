Gas-fired electric plants are less competitive now than before the August 2022, federal Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA’s tax incentives will accelerate deployment of cleaner, cheaper electricity. So, the decision by retiring Yellowstone County Judge Michael Moses requiring reevaluation of NorthWestern Energy’s attempt to build 175 megawatts (MW) of gas-fueled electric generation in Laurel should save Montanans money.

Colorado’s premier Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) identified “the lowest cost portfolio of wind, solar, battery energy storage, energy efficiency, and demand flexibility that can provide the same estimated services as a proposed fossil gas plant.”