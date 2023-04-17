Rimrock Mall is hosting the Safe Kids Yellowstone County Event that will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Center Court. There will be demonstrations, booths and displays for parents and activities for children.

Safe Kids Worldwide®, a nonprofit organization that helps families and communities keep kids safe from injuries, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Yellowstone County coalition. In honor of the milestone, Safe Kids Yellowstone County, in partnership with lead sponsor American Medical Response Billings, will host an anniversary celebration event for the public and local media.