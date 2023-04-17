Rimrock Mall is hosting the Safe Kids Yellowstone County Event that will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Center Court. There will be demonstrations, booths and displays for parents and activities for children.
Safe Kids Worldwide®, a nonprofit organization that helps families and communities keep kids safe from injuries, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Yellowstone County coalition. In honor of the milestone, Safe Kids Yellowstone County, in partnership with lead sponsor American Medical Response Billings, will host an anniversary celebration event for the public and local media.
Attendees can enjoy fun, safety-focused activities for the whole family, including games, safety demonstrations, free giveaways, door prizes and photo opportunities with Smokey the Bear and local first responders and their emergency vehicles and apparatus. American Medical Response is part of the Global Medical Response family and America’s leading provider of medical transportation for patients in critical, emergent and non-emergent situations.
Many organizations are coming together to present this event. including Safe Kids Yellowstone County, American Medical Response, District 7 Human Resources Development Council, Meier Family Chiropractic, Family Tree, U.S. Water Rescue and Dive Team, Montana Highway Patrol, St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op, Bureau of Land Management, Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Billings Fire Department, Shepherd Fire Department, Lockwood Fire Department, The Children’s Clinic and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.