The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired his weapon during the Saturday standoff on 6th avenue north in Billings, is ID’ed a Christopher Etter, a five-year veteran of the the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, Sheriff Mike Linder said.

Deputy Etter has previous law enforcement experience with another agency before coming to Yellowstone County. He has been a member of the YCSO Tactical Response Team since 2019.

