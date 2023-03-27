The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired his weapon during the Saturday standoff on 6th avenue north in Billings, is ID’ed a Christopher Etter, a five-year veteran of the the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Deputy Etter has previous law enforcement experience with another agency before coming to Yellowstone County. He has been a member of the YCSO Tactical Response Team since 2019.
On Saturday, March 25, at approximately 4 p.m., Yellowstone County Deputies responded to a request from the BPD to assist on a call that involved an armed robbery, and pursuit in Billings. Deputies, including members of the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team (TRT), responded to assist and ultimately became involved in the standoff on 6th Avenue North, where the suspect vehicle was damaged and no longer operational. The driver refused to cooperate with on scene negotiators and after tear gas was introduced into the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle with a firearm. A member of the Yellowstone County TRT immediately recognized the threat and fired his weapon at the suspect. The suspect succumbed to her injuries.
Linder said that according to protocol, the deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave. A joint investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, the Billings Police Department, and the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation.