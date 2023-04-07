April is Alcohol Responsibility Month. As the weather begins to get warmer, it’s a great time for Montana families to start conversations about alcohol at home to prevent underage drinking.

As the father of two adult children, I know firsthand that kids grow up fast. I also know it is critical parents are aware of risky behaviors. For some, discussing the dangers of underage drinking may have taken a backseat, but the conversations need to happen. Not only is underage drinking illegal, but it can have adverse effects on the developing brain. Kids need to know the facts about why they should say “NO,” so when the time comes, they are prepared to do so and that they can come to you if they are in a sticky situation.