Poster

Madisyn Allard, of Superior, is the winner of the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest.

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Madisyn Allard, of Superior, as the winner of the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Madisyn is a fifth-grade student at Superior Elementary School.

The winning poster shows a patrol car in the mountains. In her artist statement, Madisyn wrote, "I know my family and I are safe because of the law enforcement we have across Montana. I especially feel safe when I see a deputy or a patrolman I know."