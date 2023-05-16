HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Madisyn Allard, of Superior, as the winner of the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Madisyn is a fifth-grade student at Superior Elementary School.
The winning poster shows a patrol car in the mountains. In her artist statement, Madisyn wrote, "I know my family and I are safe because of the law enforcement we have across Montana. I especially feel safe when I see a deputy or a patrolman I know."
“It's great to see the respect and appreciation Montana's young people already have for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “No submission goes unappreciated, and I know the support of these students means a lot to our officers who put their lives on the line for our communities every day.”
Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner 2023
Madisyn's winning poster
Attorney General Knudsen and Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin will celebrate with Madisyn and her class later this month. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices across the state and made available to law enforcement offices statewide. In addition to the statewide winner, seven regional winners were chosen who will receive an ice cream social delivered by local troopers. The winners were from all eight Highway Patrol districts.
The seven regional winners were:
District Two: Lane Meek, of Geyser
District Three: Kynlee Hooper, of Jefferson City
District Four: Shae Lawson, of Busby
District Five: Kedrin Krech, of Baker
District Six: Mackenzie-Jean Noland, of Kalispell
District Seven: Beckett Lewis, of Bozeman
District Eight: Levi Taylor, of Sunburst
Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in February, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/